Hanover Bank Unveils A Refreshed Logo To Reflect Commitment To Innovation And Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINEOLA, N.Y., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bank, the bank subsidiary of Hanover Bancorp (Nasdaq“HNVR”) is excited to unveil its new logo, a brand identity refresh that embodies our continued evolution into a financial services leader recognized for delivering digital banking solutions with unparalleled service.

Our new logo reflects a forward-thinking vision that builds on the values of trust, stability, and progress – values that have always been at the heart of Hanover Bank since our founding in 2009 – underscoring our commitment to innovation and tradition.

“We take great pride in our legacy and the strong relationships we've built over the years, and this logo represents our commitment to propelling them forward as we deliver a more agile, innovative, and client-focused banking experience, reinforcing our leadership in an ever-evolving world,” said Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and CEO of Hanover Bank.

The refreshed logo is part of a broader initiative to enhance our banking experience for both individuals and businesses. Our updated identity will be phased in across all touchpoints, including digital platforms, branch signage, advertising and much more.

“As we look toward the future in an increasingly digital world, we remain steadfast in upholding the core values that have been the foundation of our success. This symbolizes our dedication to both progress and transformation, while reinforcing our ongoing commitment to innovation,” concluded Mr. Puorro.

For more information, please visit hanoverbank.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businesspeople who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area's financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover offers a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company's corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Hauppauge, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Chinatown, New York, and Freehold, New Jersey, with a new branch opening in Port Jefferson, New York in early 2025.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank's website at .

