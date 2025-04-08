General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Shareholder Notice: Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims On Your Behalf As Securities Fraud Class Action Survives Motion To Dismiss

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current General Motors shareholder who purchased GM shares prior to February 2, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY?: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint against General Motors (NYSE: GM) has survived a motion to dismiss . That complaint alleges that GM, through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects with respect to its Cruise segments AV technology. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GM downplayed concerns with its vehicles' airbags and the need to record additional warranty accruals for related product recalls; (ii) GM overstated the extent and efficacy of its efforts to analyze defects in its vehicles' airbag inflators; (iii) Cruise's AVs and/or AV technology were less safe and well-developed than Defendants had led investors, regulators, and the general public to believe; (iv) accordingly, regulatory approval of Cruise's AV products was unsustainable and the prospects for widespread regulatory approval and adoption of Cruise's AV products were overstated; (v) all the foregoing subjected GM to an increased risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, significant legal liabilities, product recalls, and reputational harm; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 28, 2025, the Court issued an Order denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss the class action complaint.

