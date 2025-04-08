403
Rubio declares clarity regarding Ukraine peace will be delivered in ‘a matter of weeks’
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed confidence that Russia's stance on a potential peace settlement for the Ukraine conflict will become clear soon. Rubio, speaking to journalists on Friday, emphasized that while US President Donald Trump is committed to ending the war, peace can only be achieved if both sides agree. He added that in a matter of weeks, not months, the world will know if Russia is serious about pursuing peace.
Rubio noted that Ukraine has shown a willingness to negotiate, including agreeing to a ceasefire to facilitate talks. However, Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of violating the terms of a 30-day ceasefire agreement by escalating attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Rubio warned that if Russia is not serious about peace, the US will have to reassess its approach, but the situation will remain largely unchanged.
This week, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev visited Washington for talks with US officials. While some progress was made, Dmitriev cautioned that external parties were attempting to disrupt the peace efforts initiated by Trump in February.
