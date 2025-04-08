Abacus Semiconductor Announces The Appointment Of Dr. Andrew Hsu To Its Executive Management Team

Abacus Semiconductor Corporate Logo

PACIFICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Abacus Semiconductor, a leader in High Performance Computing, announced today that veteran technology evangelist Dr. Andrew Hsu has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing Communications. Andrew brings to Abacus Semiconductor over two decades of experience in conveying complex technical matters to the general public. Prior to Abacus Semiconductor, he pioneered the development and widespread adoption of touch and haptic interfaces for mobile devices, holding multiple patents in this area. Critical to this mass market success was Andrew's multi-faceted marketing, reaching beyond the engineering community to industrial designers, user experience experts, and consumers, highlighting end-user benefits. Andrew brings his wealth of experience in reaching non-technical audiences to lead Abacus Semi's efforts to disrupt Artificial Intelligence compute hardware. Andrew received his PhD and MS from the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.S. from Caltech.Dr. Axel Kloth, Founder and CEO of Abacus Semiconductor adds,“We are honored to have Dr. Hsu join us in such a crucial role. At this time, it is more important than ever to be able to create and convey a coherent and easy-to understand message for the company.”About Abacus Semiconductor CorporationAbacus Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company and a leading developer of RISC-V based processors, accelerators and smart multi-homed memories for the computational backbone for Artificial Intelligence. This patented, revolutionary computing architecture is poised to solve the scalability challenges facing the booming AI infrastructure market. For more information about how Abacus Semiconductor Corporation is re-imagining high performance computing and Artificial Intelligence, visit the Abacus Semi website ( ).Abacus Semiconductor and the Abacus Semiconductor logo are trademarks of Abacus Semiconductor Corporation.MEDIA CONTACT:

Andrew Hsu, Vice President Marketing Communications

Abacus Semiconductor Corporation

