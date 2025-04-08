The Spring Season Quickly Delivers More Awards For Global And International Winning Author

Part of the audience at Geary Reid's book launch

Book award received for the book titled "Information Systems for Management"

Book award received for the book titled "From Singleness to married Life"

Book award received for the book titled "Conflict Management through Biblical Principles"

Award for this book "Becoming A Chief Executive Officer"

More awards in the Spring Season for a Global and International award winner

- Geary ReidLINDEN HIGHWAY, REGION 4, GUYANA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spring 2025 has just begun, and many people feel relieved from winter. Author Geary Reid welcomed the Spring season with open arms, as it delivered another bountiful season to him. He submitted five of his nonfiction books to The Bookfest , USA, in February 2025, and in April 2025, this book awarding body carefully evaluated his five submissions. At the end of their evaluation, he received a 100% success rate again. This level of success continues what he received in October 2024, where he also received 100% success, after submitting 10 of his non-fiction books.Geary Reid's writing continues to meet international standards, and even the judges at The Bookfest consider his submissions good enough to receive awards. Many international authors submit books to the Bookfest, but not all succeed.Many people are still amazed to learn that Geary Reid is a part-time author of 104 nonfiction books, and that his last 100 books were written within an extremely short duration of 62 months. His wide range of books is placed in four major categories:· Academic/Professional/Business, which contains 36 books.· Christian/Religion, which contains 35 books.· Family Life, which contains 21 books.· General Knowledge/Motivational, which contains 12 books.For the 2025 Spring season submission to the BookFest, he submitted books for each of his major categories of books, and here are the names of the books and the placement he received:· Honorable mention for the book titled“Your success will attract many followers”.· Third place for the book titled "Information Systems for Management”.· Honorable mention for the book titled“Conflict Management through Biblical Principles”.· Second place for the book titled“From Singleness to Married Life”.· Honorable mention for the book titled“Becoming a Chief Executive Officer”.Overall, Geary Reid has received 21 awards from The BookFest within a short duration:· Six awards for Spring 2024· Ten awards for Fall 2024· Five awards for Spring 2024.All of his books are available in eBook and paperback formats. For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use the following contact information: Amazon ( ), the website ( ), Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email: ..., and Mobile #: 592-645-2240.

