7 Mindsets Celebrates 16Th Annual Ultimate Life Summit At Disney World, Inspiring More Than 100 Teens And Educators

Immersive weeklong experience equips teens with mindsets for lifelong success and community impact

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 7 Mindsets , the leader in mindset-based empowerment, is bringing together more than 100 students and educators from across the United States and around the world for its 16th annual Ultimate Life Summit (ULS) this summer. This weeklong leadership and personal development experience will take place July 13-20, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, located on Disney property just across the street from Disney Springs.

The ULS is designed for youth aged 15-18 to unlock their full potential and discover the mindsets leading to extraordinary success. This summit helps students break through limiting beliefs, forge positive connections, and develop confidence to pursue their dreams.

The 2025 event will focus on developing essential leadership skills empowering young people to create positive change. Through targeted mindsets sessions, including games, activities, and completion of individual life plans, participants will learn strategies for community engagement and gain practical knowledge for launching 7 Mindsets clubs at their schools, extending the summit's impact well beyond the week-long experience.

"What makes the Ultimate Life Summit so powerful is seeing students recognize their own potential and capacity to create positive change," says Scott Shickler, 7 Mindsets co-founder and CEO. "These young people arrive with dreams and leave with action plans. Many of our alumni tell us this single week shifted their entire life trajectory and expanded what they believed was possible."

Since its inception in 2009, the ULS has transformed the lives of thousands of young people who have gone on to become leaders in their communities and professions. "ULS really showed me that everything is possible, and I have the ability to make a meaningful difference - and it's what I did," shares Jack Wellman, a former ULS participant whose experience continues to shape his approach to life years after attending.

This year's agenda features a dynamic lineup of speakers and facilitators, including Shickler, who will lead the summit's core mindset sessions. Additional speakers include education innovator Adam Dovico, musical entrepreneur J. Ross Parelli, youth entrepreneurship mentor Juan Casimiro, and positive student psychologist Dr. Byron McClure.

Throughout the week, participants will learn and apply the 7 Mindsets - Everything is Possible, Passion First, We Are Connected, 100% Accountable, Attitude of Gratitude, Live to Give, and The Time is Now - research-based ways of thinking developed from studying 500 of the world's most happy and successful individuals. The summit balances intensive personal development with memorable experiences, including field trips to Disney's Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom, where students can see how Walt Disney exemplified these mindsets in his vision.

The summit is sponsored by 7 Mindsets in partnership with the Magic Wand Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to activating youth to affect positive change in their own lives, their communities, and the world. The ULS journey continues long after the summit, as students stay connected through monthly virtual alumni meetups and put their learning into action through the Live to Give Challenge, where alumni lead service projects in their communities, empowering them to inspire and uplift others.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets provides transformative, mindset-based empowerment and mental health learning solutions for schools and districts nationwide. The company offers multi-tiered curricula, professional development, and data measurement tools that empower growth, drive measurable impact, and ensure safe and supportive learning communities. Its highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic achievement and have been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states.

Learn more about the 2025 Ultimate Life Summit here or contact Matt Smith, 7 Mindset VP of Life Changing Experiences and ULS Director, at smith@7mindsets.

