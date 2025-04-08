REAL Talks By Blogpaws Launches Pet-Focused Video Series

REAL Talks by BlogPaws

REAL Talks Speakers on the stage

REAL Talks by BlogPaws is now available to stream. Watch 9 heartwarming, short-form talks about pets for pet lovers.

- Chloe DiVita, BlogPaws CEO & Executive ProducerBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BlogPaws announces the official launch of REAL Talks, a groundbreaking short-form video series spotlighting the profound impact pets have on human lives. The series debuted online at realtalks on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. MDT.REAL Talks by BlogPaws shines a light on the important role pets play in our lives through short-form talks created to inspire, educate, and connect through the power of storytelling. Centered around research, education, advice, and love, these talks were filmed in front of a live audience in Boulder, Colo., in November 2024."REAL Talks by BlogPaws brings together the leading voices in pet care to share their knowledge and passion in an engaging short-form format," said Chloe DiVita, CEO and Executive Producer of BlogPaws. "These compelling, expert-led talks offer viewers actionable insights while celebrating the deep bonds we share with our pets.”The inaugural series features nine exceptional speakers covering diverse topics:- Hannah Zulueta shares ancient herbal healing practices for modern dogs- Susan Hartzler explores the healing power of therapy dogs- Allison Reser demystifies sustainable pet product choices- Dr. Ross Anderson reveals how pets teach us humor, love, and gratitude- Kate Benjamin uncovers life lessons learned from cats- Monique Eckes demonstrates the emotional power of pet photography- Jennifer Catpurr provides insights for creating happy feline households- Robin Moore, DVM navigates the complexities of litterbox issues- Lisa Ullery Gallegos decodes canine communication signalsThe series launched online at realtalks on April 3rd and will be available on streaming platforms through media partner Unleashed by DOGTV later this spring.###About REAL TalksREAL Talks by BlogPaws brings powerful, short-form talks that inspire, educate, and connect through storytelling. Focused on Research, Education, Advice, and Love, these talks showcase experts and professionals shaping the future of pet care. Filmed live in Boulder, CO, they highlight the profound impact pets have on our lives - with passion in every story and purpose in every word. Follow @realtalks on Instagram.About BlogPawsBlogPaws, an education and digital services company, is the pet industry's leading resource for creating quality, engaging content for pet parents. With over 47 years of combined pet industry experience, BlogPaws provides expert digital marketing services, including content creation, SEO, email marketing, and strategy consulting. Through its free community of pet-focused bloggers, creators, and industry professionals, BlogPaws also offers education, support, and coaching, delivering cutting-edge insights into both the pet industry and digital marketing. Learn more at blogpaws . Follow BlogPaws via @blogpaws on Instagram and on LinkedIn .

Alexane Ricard

Whisker Media Pet Strategic Communications

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

REAL Talks by BlogPaws Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.