Legendary Drummer Bernard 'Pretty' Purdie Live At Prince Michel Winery May 17Th

Bernard Purdie Tickets on Sale Now!

Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery Established in 1982

Legendary Drummer Bernard "Pretty" Purdie Brings His Iconic Groove to Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery - Featuring Live Performance & Autograph Session

MADISON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown is on! World-renowned drummer Bernard“Pretty” Purdie will take the stage at Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery on Saturday, May 17, 2025, for an unforgettable afternoon of live music, great wine, and legendary grooves.Best known as the world's most recorded drummer, Purdie has laid down his beat for icons like Aretha Franklin, James Brown, The Beatles, and Steely Dan, and continues to inspire generations with his timeless rhythm and signature Purdie Shuffle.Featured Musicians:.George Naha – Acclaimed guitarist with credits alongside Roy Orbison, Wilson Pickett, and Aretha Franklin..Miho Nobuzane – Renowned jazz pianist and vocalist known for Brazilian jazz stylings and collaborations with Martha Reeves..Rob Paparozzi – Dynamic singer and harmonica player, featured with B.B. King, Bruce Springsteen, and The Original Blues Brothers Band.Event Details:.Concert: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM.Autograph Signings: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM.Enjoy live music, food, and wine in a vineyard setting. Bernard's signature wine“Shuffle” will be available for purchase and signing!“We are honored to welcome Bernard back to Prince Michel,” says Kristie Twomey, Director of Marketing.“His talent, warmth, and spirit make every visit magical-and this performance will be no exception.”Tickets are selling fast!Visit or call 1-800-800-WINE (9463) to reserve your spot.

Kristie Twomey

Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery

+1 800-800-9463

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.