3DR Labs Expands Offerings Through Its Neurology Center Of Excellence

- Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR LabsLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 3DR Labs announces the launch of its Neurology Center of Excellence, a new division dedicated to providing specialized post-processing services for stroke care, pre-surgical planning, and the management of brain and spine diseases.“We are pleased to release our Neurology Center of Excellence,” said Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR Labs.“This division represents our commitment to advancing neurology care through innovation and expert support. By facilitating faster diagnoses, we aim to enable time interventions that can significantly improve patient outcomes, particularly in critical situations like strokes.”The Neurology Center of Excellence is staffed with highly trained radiologic technologists who have earned 3DR's Code Stroke Certification. These stroke-certified radiologic technologists specialize in segmenting complex neurology cases and are trained to meet stringent internal case quality metrics while adhering to strict protocol turnaround times. This advanced qualification ensures that all cases are handled with the highest level of care and efficiency.The new division provides round-the-clock, 24/7/365 support, making it possible to receive timely diagnostic results with the goal of delivering better outcomes for patients with critical neurological conditions. By providing consistent, high-quality diagnostic services, 3DR Labs continues to reinforce its commitment to advancing the future of neurological imaging care.About 3DR Labs3DRLabs. Advanced 3D Imaging – Innovative Technology, Seamless Solutions, Trusted Partner.Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, 3DR Labs, LLC provides round-the-clock access to more than 250 expert radiologic technologists, cutting-edge imaging software, and advanced clinical AI workflow solutions. 3DR's AI Labs, a vendor agnostic services platform, connects imaging departments to a gateway of 3D workflow automation, delivering quality, speed, and efficiency within medical imaging systems. Founded in 2005, 3DR Labs provides services to over a thousand hospital imaging departments, stand-alone imaging centers, and radiology practices. Turnaround times for CT and MRI exams are guaranteed within hours or even minutes.3DR Labs also offers Imaging Excellence Advisory Services where our expert imaging advisors provide creative, practical, and sustainable solutions for your most difficult department challenges. With 3DR Labs, hospital imaging leaders have access to a high level of expertise and experience a truly collaborative relationship.For more information, please visit

