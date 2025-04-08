Survival, Secrets, And The Stars: Steve Lang's 'In The Company Of Wolves' Trilogy Launches A Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure

Author Steve Lang and In the Company of Wolves Triology

- Author, Steve LangCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare for an electrifying journey beyond the stars with the release of In the Company of Wolves, a high-octane sci-fi adventure by Air Force veteran and author Steve Lang. Combining military intrigue, extraterrestrial discovery, and a hauntingly dystopian future, this trilogy immerses readers in a world where survival, mystery, and the unknown collide.The In the Company of Wolves trilogy follows Derrick“Mac” MacDonald, a man seeking peace on a remote cattle ranch, only to be pulled back into a world of dark secrets and extraterrestrial mysteries when Earth faces a cataclysmic environmental collapse. As Mac confronts a shadowy past and navigates dangerous landscapes, he discovers ancient alien races that hold the key to humanity's survival. With high-stakes drama, relentless action, and deeply complex characters, Lang has crafted a gripping series that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.Book 1: In the Company of WolvesIn a world teetering on the edge of collapse, Derrick“Mac” MacDonald thought he had left his shadowy past behind. But when a relentless storm, a haunting nightmare, and an unexpected visitor collide, Mac is thrust back into a realm of secrets, sacrifice, and impossible choices. As Earth faces an impending cataclysm, Mac is tasked with saving humanity-but his journey will take him far beyond the stars. Will he face the wolves within and beyond, or will the weight of his past tear him apart?Book 2: Brothers in ArmsThe second installment, In the Company of Wolves: Brothers in Arms, sees Mac transformed into a wolven warrior as he and his allies venture across the perilous Death Sea. With a stolen cosmic portal and a dying planet at stake, their quest for ancient secrets is fraught with magic, relentless enemies, and betrayal. Mac teams up with fierce warriors Dante and Ramos, and together they battle dark forces, sea monsters, and an ancient plague. Will they restore balance-or perish in the attempt?Book 3: AnathemaIn the thrilling conclusion, In the Company of Wolves: Anathema, Mac and his companions confront a post-apocalyptic Earth where myth and reality collide. Battling monstrous creatures and unraveling ancient secrets, they must reclaim humanity's future in a world where survival seems impossible. With humanity's fate hanging by a thread, alliances are forged, and enemies emerge from the shadows of history. Can they uncover the truth and rebuild a future worth fighting for?A World of Complex Characters and High-Stakes AdventureWith elements of mythic heroes, lost civilizations, and dangerous secrets, In the Company of Wolves is an unforgettable epic. Lang's writing seamlessly blends military drama with breathtaking sci-fi action, creating a universe where survival depends on understanding the past-and confronting the darkness within. Through this trilogy, Lang explores timely themes such as environmental collapse, the consequences of violence, and the resilience required to protect what matters most.About Steve LangSteve Lang is an Air Force veteran and storyteller whose passion for blending real-world science with the fantastical shines through in his writing. With a background as a C-130 engine mechanic, Lang brings his military experience to life in the In the Company of Wolves trilogy. His personal connection to themes of survival, sacrifice, and redemption resonates throughout the series. As a true storyteller at heart, Lang continues to create captivating worlds filled with adventure, danger, and mystery. "The idea for this trilogy began as a legacy I wanted to leave for my son," Lang reflects. "These stories are my way of reaching out to future generations, hoping that we can avoid repeating the mistakes of the past."About Victor + ValorPublishingVictor + ValorPublishing, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is proud to support the launch of In the Company of Wolves. Dedicated to empowering active-duty service members, veterans, and their families, Victor + Valorprovides resources and mentorship to help these individuals succeed in entrepreneurship. Through their publishing platform, Victor + Valorallows veterans and their families to share their stories, both fiction and nonfiction. The In the Company of Wolves trilogy is the first science fiction series from Victor + ValorPublishing, blending military elements with thrilling adventure while celebrating the strength and resilience of those who serve.Get Your Copy TodayThe entire In the Company of Wolves trilogy will be released on April 8, 2025, available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold. Fans of military thrillers, sci-fi epics, and high-stakes adventure won't want to miss this captivating series. For more information about In the Company of Wolves trilogy please visit:Press Contact: For more information or to schedule an interview with Steve Lang, please contact:Email: ...Phone: (512) 790.5686Website:Author: Steve LangGenre: Sci-Fi / Military Thriller / Dystopian FictionRelease Date: March 2025

