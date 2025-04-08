RFK JR's Economic Plan Would Have Doubled Job Creation And Boomed The Economy, Says Lloyd Chapman, ASBL President

Kennedy and Chapman

Chapman hopes Kennedy can influence Trump on the economy

- Lloyd ChapmanPETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. interviewed me when he was running for president ,” said Lloyd Chapman, founder and president of the American Small Business League.“At the end he said, 'When I get into the White House, I'm going to call you up on Day One and we're going to do all the things that you want to do.'”Within months, Kennedy posted an economic stimulus plan that included much of what Chapman told him.“I was thrilled about his plan,” Chapman said.“He was going to raise the goal for the number of federal contracts going to women-owned businesses from 5% to a more equitable 25%. The Senate Small Business Committee claimed that for every 1% increase in contracts to small businesses, 100,000 jobs get created . That would have created an extra 2 million new jobs right there. And he was going to raise the overall goal for small businesses, another million or so new jobs on top of what typically gets created.”“But Trump is going in the opposite direction,” Chapman said.“He recently cut the contracts to minority-owned firms by 10%. That must mean the loss of one million jobs, every year. And many of those companies are probably going to go out of business, which is the loss of even more jobs. How is it good for the economy for small business contracts to go to big businesses that don't create new jobs to fulfill those contracts, but small businesses do?”Chapman hopes that Kennedy will tell President Trump that 99.9% of all businesses are small businesses.“The requirement that 23% of federal contracts must go to small businesses is the largest economic stimulus plan in American history. Kennedy knows that 97% of federal contracts go to big businesses due to fraud, bad policies, and loopholes allowed by the SBA, because I told him. I still hope that he conveys to President Trump that you can't make America great without helping and empowering our small businesses.”For more information, please visit asbl.About The American Small Business LeagueThe American Small Business League is the strongest voice in America protecting the federal programs that assist the nation's 34.7 million small businesses. Winning over 100 Freedom of Information legal battles has exposed the rampant fraud in federal small business programs. In the national media and in federal courts, the ASBL has had a larger presence than all other organizations that claim to represent the interest of small businesses combined.

