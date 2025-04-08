403
UK report states Russia beats Western Europe in defense output
(MENAFN) Russia has significantly boosted its military production during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, surpassing Western Europe in defense output, according to a new report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). The think tank highlighted that while NATO's European members have invested in military industries to support Ukraine, these efforts have proven to be “manifestly inadequate” in meeting the demand.
The report noted that Russia had an established and well-coordinated plan for military-industrial mobilization, which it implemented early in the war, whereas Europe lacked both a strategic plan and necessary data. Russia’s defense industry benefits from centralized coordination, whereas European countries have faced challenges such as fragmented defense markets, inefficiency, and internal competition.
Additionally, Russia's ability to reroute funds from other areas to bolster its military-industrial base and provide rapid credit to defense companies has further accelerated its production. In contrast, NATO’s European members have struggled to mobilize similar investment, with regulatory hurdles and inefficient spending exacerbating the issue.
The report suggests that for Europe to effectively deter Russia with reduced US support, substantial efforts in improving coordination and regulatory reform are necessary. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently praised the country's defense industry for achieving a "real breakthrough" during the conflict, with defense spending in Russia now accounting for 6.3% of GDP and 32.5% of the state’s annual budget in 2024.
