QCB Governor Meets US Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central Bank HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar HE Timmy Davis. During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries in financial and banking fields and ways to enhance them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.