QCB Governor Meets US Ambassador

2025-04-08 08:04:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central Bank HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar HE Timmy Davis.
During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries in financial and banking fields and ways to enhance them.

