President Of Fiji Receives Credentials Of Ambassador Of Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Suva: President of the Republic of Fiji HE Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu received the credentials of HE Ali bin Saad Al Hajri as non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Fiji.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Republic of Fiji, and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness for His Excellency, and further progress and prosperity for the people and government of Fiji.

For his part, HE the President of Fiji entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued development and progress.