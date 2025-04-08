President Of National Council Of Austria Meets Qatari Ambassador

Vienna: President of the National Council of the Republic of Austria, HE Walter Rosenkranz, met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Austria, HE Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.