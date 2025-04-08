Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of National Council Of Austria Meets Qatari Ambassador

2025-04-08 08:04:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: President of the National Council of the Republic of Austria, HE Walter Rosenkranz, met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Austria, HE Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

