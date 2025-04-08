403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canadian Premier says country will lead world
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump's new tariffs, asserting that Canada is prepared to step into a leadership role in the global economy, replacing Washington. In response to Trump’s 25% automobile industry tariff on Canada, Ottawa imposed its own retaliatory measures, including tariffs on US cars and vehicle content not complying with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Trump's sweeping tariff move, ranging from 10% to 49% on imports from various countries, is intended to address America's trade imbalance. Carney criticized the decision, declaring it would “rupture the global economy,” marking a fundamental shift in global trade relations. He acknowledged that the longstanding trade relationship with the US, which has benefited Canada since the end of World War II, is now over.
In light of these changes, Carney emphasized Canada’s readiness to lead a coalition of nations who share similar values and priorities. He also rejected Trump’s suggestion that Canada should become the 51st US state, pointing out that it is a highly unpopular idea among Canadians, with 77% opposed to it according to a recent poll. Carney concluded that if the US no longer wishes to lead, Canada is prepared to take the helm.
Trump's sweeping tariff move, ranging from 10% to 49% on imports from various countries, is intended to address America's trade imbalance. Carney criticized the decision, declaring it would “rupture the global economy,” marking a fundamental shift in global trade relations. He acknowledged that the longstanding trade relationship with the US, which has benefited Canada since the end of World War II, is now over.
In light of these changes, Carney emphasized Canada’s readiness to lead a coalition of nations who share similar values and priorities. He also rejected Trump’s suggestion that Canada should become the 51st US state, pointing out that it is a highly unpopular idea among Canadians, with 77% opposed to it according to a recent poll. Carney concluded that if the US no longer wishes to lead, Canada is prepared to take the helm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment