403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vance cautions of ‘greatest threat to Europe’
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance has criticized European Union leadership, claiming that the bloc’s internal policy failures, rather than external threats like Russia or China, represent the greatest risk to Europe’s stability. In a recent interview with Newsmax, Vance expressed concern over Europe’s migration policies, defense spending, and treatment of political opposition.
Vance argued that Europe’s migration strategies are eroding its cultural foundations and its economic policies are making the continent less competitive. He also pointed out the hypocrisy in European rhetoric regarding Russia, pointing out that while European leaders call Russia the biggest threat, they continue to buy Russian gas and invest insufficiently in defense, spending only 1% of their GDP compared to the US’s 3-4%.
The vice president also criticized the EU’s political practices, particularly in relation to opposition leaders. He highlighted the case of French politician Marine Le Pen, accusing the EU of attempting to disqualify her from the ballot unfairly. Vance expressed concern that such actions could strain the US-EU relationship, emphasizing that while the US remains committed to its European allies, the transatlantic bond could face serious challenges if these internal issues persist.
Vance argued that Europe’s migration strategies are eroding its cultural foundations and its economic policies are making the continent less competitive. He also pointed out the hypocrisy in European rhetoric regarding Russia, pointing out that while European leaders call Russia the biggest threat, they continue to buy Russian gas and invest insufficiently in defense, spending only 1% of their GDP compared to the US’s 3-4%.
The vice president also criticized the EU’s political practices, particularly in relation to opposition leaders. He highlighted the case of French politician Marine Le Pen, accusing the EU of attempting to disqualify her from the ballot unfairly. Vance expressed concern that such actions could strain the US-EU relationship, emphasizing that while the US remains committed to its European allies, the transatlantic bond could face serious challenges if these internal issues persist.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment