Frankenmuth Credit Union Partners With Pocketnest

Partnership brings members hyper-personalized financial wellness

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankenmuth Credit Union, a Michigan-based credit union with $1.46 billion in assets, partners with woman-founded financial wellness platform Pocketnest to deliver hyper-personalized finance tools to members across 31 branches in 27 communities.

"Partnering with Pocketnest brings to life our credit union's dedication to financial innovation and personalized member services," said Vickie Schmitzer, CEO, Frankenmuth Credit Union. "By integrating Pocketnest's cutting-edge financial wellness platform, we are empowering our members with tools and knowledge to navigate their unique financial journeys. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to foster trusted relationships and strengthen the financial well-being of our communities."

On the heels of integrating with digital banking provider CU Answers and partnering with credit union service organization CUWealthNext, Pocketnest brings Frankenmuth Credit Union members seamless digital experiences and innovative financial tools. With more than 50 enterprise clients, including MSU Federal Credit Union and Community Financial Credit Union , the fintech increases member financial wellness by an average of 57 percent and identifies millions of dollars in cross-sell revenue for credit unions.

"Frankenmuth Credit Union and Pocketnest are truly a perfect match, both acknowledging that financial wellness isn't a luxury, it's a necessity," said Jessica Willis, CEO and founder, Pocketnest. "Together, we're cutting through the noise and providing their members with practical tools and guidance to build a stronger, more secure financial future."

Pocketnest is a comprehensive financial wellness platform that leverages behavioral science and generative AI to deliver instant, tailored financial guidance across ten core themes of financial wellness-from budgeting and debt payoff to estate planning and taxes. It also provides credit unions with valuable member insights to foster deeper engagement and identify cross-selling opportunities.

Pocketnest will be available to Frankenmuth Credit Union members by the Summer of 2025.

Frankenmuth Credit Union was founded in 1964. With $1.46 billion in assets, the credit union serves more than 74,000 members throughout Michigan. The credit union's mission is to grow trusted relationships by providing personalized financial solutions for our members and financial services that empower our communities through innovative financial products.

Pocketnest, Inc. TM is the pioneering force driving digital innovation in the financial services industry. The premier white-labeled, AI-enabled platform empowers financial institutions and employers to cultivate deeper connections with digitally native Millennial and Gen X clients through personalized financial education, advice, and tools. By translating each user's unique situation into hyper-personalized digital experiences, Pocketnest helps institutions guide their community toward financial independence, build trust and loyalty, and foster enduring relationships-while identifying millions of dollars in cross-sell revenue opportunities. Launched in 2019, the fintech is Google- and IBM-accelerated and is featured in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Award .

SOURCE Pocketnest

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED