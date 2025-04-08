Findhelp And LBJ School Of Public Affairs Announce Who's Doing It Best? Podcast Episode

Findhelp's Erine Gray will join Adrien Lewis, Julian Paraschiv, and Amber Lombardi on April 22 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, the leading social care software company dedicated to connecting all people in need and the programs that serve them, and The LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas-Austin will continue their video podcast series focused on exploring the social safety net. The fourth episode will be recorded live on April 22 at 12:00 noon, Central time.

Titled "Who's Doing it Best?," the episode will explore how emerging best practices and creative uses of technology are shaping access and delivery of social care services, through a conversation with people who are at the forefront of providing better care to underserved populations to build a better safety net. Findhelp Founder and CEO Erine Gray, CarePortal Founder and CEO Adrien Lewis, AIDA Healthcare Co-Founder and CEO Julian Paraschiv, and Mainely Teeth Founder and CEO Amber Lombardi will explore how emerging best practices are shaping social care service delivery.

Findhelp powers the social safety net by using technology and data to deliver social care services to individuals in need with dignity and ease. The company solves the information asymmetry problem that plagues healthcare, government, education, and social care organizations, where people often lack awareness of and access to community services.

"Here are examples of people that have literally changed communities. People who have basically said, 'I'm just going to go try to figure out how to help people.' And using a for profit structure, using a nonprofit structure, it doesn't matter," said Findhelp's Founder and CEO, Erine Gray. "The world is full of folks complaining about what's wrong with the world. Here are examples of people who recognize that we can each do our part."

Founded in 1970, The LBJ School of Public Affairs is America's preeminent educational institute for training leaders and improving the quality of public service in the United States and abroad at all levels of governance and civic engagement.

Meet Episode 4's Panelists

The podcast series features experts from academia, the public and private sectors, and practitioners who are innovating America's social safety net.

Erine Gray has dedicated his career to advocating for the underserved. He founded Findhelp in 2010 and leads the company's vision. Erine is a 2019 TED Senior Fellow and has deep expertise in eligibility programs for public healthcare services. Prior to starting Findhelp, he helped the Texas Health and Human Services Commission streamline their public benefits enrollment process. Erine is an alumnus of the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.

Adrien Lewis began his career as a business development professional, spending a decade working in healthcare, technology, and education. In 2007, a mission trip to Haiti with his wife, Cynthia, transformed his perspective and deepened his calling. Over the next three years, he volunteered with The Global Orphan Project, where he witnessed firsthand the power of connection in caring for vulnerable children. In 2010, Adrien felt a clear call from God to leave the business world and fully dedicate himself to advocating for orphaned and abandoned children. This journey led him to become a foster and adoptive parent and, ultimately, to develop CarePortal-a Care-Sharing technology that mobilizes communities to take action for children and families in crisis, creating meaningful connections that change lives.

Julian Paraschiv is committed to improving healthcare quality and access, ensuring every patient receives compassionate care with dignity. As a leader at AIDA Healthcare, he focuses on developing innovative solutions that help hospitals, post-acute providers, and risk-bearing entities coordinate care more effectively. He is dedicated to breaking down silos and creating a more connected environment where all parties involved in a patient's healthcare journey can work together seamlessly. Before AIDA, Julian co-founded and led a long-term care organization, managing compliance, admissions, and operations. That experience reinforced his commitment to creating a healthcare system that is more transparent, humane, and patient-centered. He believes that when designed with empathy and purpose, technology can play a key role in building a more just and effective healthcare system.

Amber Lombardi is a graduate of the University of New England, and a Master of Public Health candidate. She started Mainely Teeth, a non-profit mobile dental clinic, to bring community access to quality dental care. Mainely Teeth's mission is to break down barriers to oral health care and provide access to quality, compassionate dental care to individuals, families, and communities. Core to this mission is the belief that quality oral health care should be a basic human right, not a privilege. Amber never wavers in her commitment to serving those left out of the traditional medical system due to systemic issues of racism, socioeconomic privilege, or the gap between private and public health insurance.

Watch Previous Podcast Episodes

This is the third in a series of four episodes. Previous episodes include:

The Broken U.S. Safety Net A big picture look at the modern safety net - how did we get here, what's broken, and what are the biggest challenges standing in the way of Americans who need help?

What Happens Now? After the results of the U.S. presidential election, we explore what the outcome means for social care and the future of the safety net - for the next four years, at least.

Social Care in the Digital Age Given the flaws in the safety net and the funding realities that exist in 2025, we explore how we can modernize the system, and discuss the roles played by AI, health insurance companies, and social determinants of health tech.

"American Compassion: The Safety Net Podcast" series is free and open to the public and the media – register to attend in person.

About Findhelp:

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable insights, Findhelp is leading the modernization of the social safety net.

Learn more:

About The LBJ School of Public Affairs:

The Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs is committed to improving the quality of public service in the United States and abroad at all levels of governance and civic engagement. President Lyndon B. Johnson and Mrs. Lady Bird Johnson, in 1965, came to an agreement with The University of Texas' president and Board of Regents to establish the LBJ Library and Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs. Today, LBJ School's more than 4,700 alumni across the nation and the globe are making a difference. As leaders in local, state, national and international government, nonprofits and the corporate sector, as well as in think tanks and academia, these alumni reflect the LBJ School's success in preparing generations of thoughtful leaders and scholars.

