Trax To Enable SIA Engineering Company's New MRO Facility In Malaysia

Paperless task execution: Trax's TaskControl application will support the facility by eliminating paper-based workflows and allowing seamless electronic task card execution, increased speed and accuracy, and dependable compliance in maintenance operations.



Expedited check packages: The use of Trax products will significantly reduce turnaround time for maintenance events via a fully digital check package process.



Optimized resource planning: Trax's Production Control application will be deployed to optimize manpower allocation and slot planning processes, enabling the MRO facility to operate at peak efficiency.



Comprehensive inventory and tool management: Trax's eMRO platform will manage all aspects of inventory, warehouse, and tooling, providing maintenance teams with access to real-time information on part availability and tool utilization.

Contract and cost management: eMRO will facilitate contract management and introduce digital invoicing, which will simplify administrative tasks and provide users with transparent and efficient financial interactions.

"Developing a new facility that is entirely paperless from the onset marks a significant milestone for Trax, SIAEC, and the industry as a whole," said Andrew Schmidt, Trax's Executive Vice President.

"Trax's suite of cloud-based products will advance seamless and efficient planning, control, and execution processes at BMM," said Jeremy Yew, SVP of Base Maintenance. "When BMM commences operations, this modern, digital MRO facility will support our commitment to quality, safety, and operational reliability for our global customers."

About Trax

Trax is the premier provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the global aviation market and a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR ). Trax products support digital signatures, paperless working, including workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, biometric security, offline capability for its suite of mobile apps, web-based applications, and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information. Through its eMRO and eMobility products, Trax provides comprehensive software solutions designed to manage all aspects of aircraft maintenance. Additional information can be found at trax .

About SIAEC

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) is a major provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services in Asia-Pacific. SIAEC has a client base of more than 80 international carriers and aerospace equipment manufacturers. It provides line maintenance services at more than 30 airports in 9 countries, as well as airframe, engine and component services on some of the most advanced and widely used commercial aircraft in the world. The 25 subsidiaries and joint ventures with original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners in Singapore, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, United States of America and Vietnam increase the depth and breadth of the Company's service offerings. SIAEC has approvals from 28 national aviation regulatory authorities to provide MRO services for aircraft registered in the United States of America, Europe, China and other countries.

