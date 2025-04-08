First Federal Bank Contributes $100,000 To One More Child Through Strong Families Tax Credit Program

"We are incredibly grateful for First Federal's partnership," said Dr. Leon Battle, vice president of strategic partnerships at One More Child. "This generous donation will support our mission to permanently break the cycle of generational poverty and bring hope to those to who are hurting."

"At First Federal Bank, we are deeply committed to strengthening the communities we serve," said John Medina, President and CEO, of First Federal Bank. "We are excited to partner with One More Child as we positively impact the lives of so many children and families in need."

The Strong Families Tax Credit was established in 2021 to support eligible charitable organizations that provide services focused on child welfare and well-being. Operating in 26 states and 19 countries, One More Child serves foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, and survivors of human trafficking.

Funding received through this tax credit enables One More Child to reach more vulnerable children and struggling families.

About First Federal Bank:

First Federal Bank is a leading financial institution committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. With banking locations in northern Florida and coastal South Carolina, First Federal Bank is a community-owned bank that provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans. Additionally, SBA and USDA customers are served by lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest, and mortgages are offered nationwide. With over $3.9 billion in assets, First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida and has a steadfast focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. For over 20 years the bank has consistently been recommended by BauerFinancial, Inc. Furthermore, Newsweek named First Federal the "Best Small Bank in Florida" for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 and "Best Regional Bank" for 2024 and 2025. To learn more, visit the website at :// .

About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 26 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2023, One More Child provided direct services to 250,259 children and individuals while impacting an additional 143,334 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 19 million meals nationally and globally. For more information visit .

SOURCE One More Child & First Federal Bank