Forbes Names Granite Among America's Best Employers For 2025

Communications and Technology Solutions Provider Recognized for Ninth Time on Forbes' Best Employers Lists

QUINCY, Mass., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications , a leading $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies, today announced its inclusion on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers . Recognized in the midsize company category, this marks the ninth time Granite has earned Forbes' distinction for its outstanding corporate culture.

Forbes compiled the rankings based on a survey of more than 217,000 U.S. employees, who were asked how likely they were to recommend their current and past employers, as well as companies known through industry connections, family or friends. Employers were evaluated on key workplace factors, including salary, work environment, training programs and opportunities for career growth.

"Being recognized by Forbes once again reflects Granite's dedication to a people-first approach-supporting each other, our customers and the community," said Rob Hale, Granite's President and CEO. "This continued recognition not only highlights our commitment to creating an exceptional workplace but also reaffirms our belief that prioritizing people drives successful outcomes in countless ways."

The America's Best Midsize Employers 2025 recognition adds to a growing list of accolades Granite has earned for its workplace excellence. Forbes has previously included Granite in its rankings of America's Dream Employers, Best Employers for New Grads and Best Employers by State. Additionally, the company has received several awards for its health and wellness programs, philanthropic initiatives, financial performance and service delivery.

Beyond its workplace accolades, Granite is deeply committed to giving back to the community. For three consecutive years, the company has been recognized as the most philanthropic company in Massachusetts , where its headquarters are located. Through employee volunteer programs and partnerships with local nonprofits, Granite continues to make a meaningful impact where it operates.

To learn more about careers at Granite, visit .

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED