COMPASS SELF STORAGE OFFERS ONE MONTH FREE RENT TO THOSE RECOVERING FROM RECENT SEVERE STORMS

Cleveland, Ohio, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, is offering a helping hand to support residents and businesses in the greater Nashville area, that have been impacted by the recent severe storms and flooding. Compass Self Storage is offering one month of free rent for a self storage unit to anyone dealing with the damage from these storms at their Nashville locations.Those locations include:



461 Waldron Road in La Vergne, TN 37086

200 Front Street in Smyrna, TN 37167

1022 Nissan Drive in Smyrna, TN 37167 702 Jessica Street in Murfreesboro, TN 37130

“Many residents within Tennessee experienced severe storms this week and are now dealing with the difficulties of possible damage to their homes and businesses. We want to help soften the impact by offering one month of free rent for a self storage unit at one of our locations nearby. We will be ready to assist however possible,” stated Todd Amsdell, President. For location hours and additional information, please visit .

The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit and for more information.

