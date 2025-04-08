Praxis Precision Medicines To Hold Virtual Investor Event To Discuss Clinical Programs In Developmental And Epileptic Encephalopathies
The webinar, hosted by the Praxis management team, will focus on the company's clinical programs in developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) including:
- The EMBOLD study evaluating relutrigine for SCN2A and SCN8A DEEs The EMERALD study evaluating relutrigine for broader DEEs The EMBRAVE3 study evaluating elsunersen for SCN2A gain-of-function DEE
To RSVP and attend the live event, you may click here . A replay of the webinar will also be available through the“Events & Presentations” page under the“Investors + Media” section of the company's website for 90 days.
About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, CerebrumTM, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, SolidusTM, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across epilepsy and movement disorders, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter/X .
