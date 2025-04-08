The Robin Foundation Joins South Florida Wellness Network On September 20 2025 Walk For Lives

Walk the Lives Save the Date

SOUTH FLORIDA WELLNESS NETWORK

The Robin Foundation

The Robin Foundation Joins South Florida Wellness Network and Announces "Walk for Lives " For Families Having Lost Loved One's Due to the Opioid Epidemic

- Cristina CavalloFT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark collaboration, The Robin Foundation, renowned for its dedication to battling Substance Use Disorder (SUD) through its Narcan distribution as well as educating the public through its various training programs, announced its partnership with the South Florida Wellness Network (SFWN) to host the nationwide "Walk for Lives " event scheduled for September 20, 2025. This significant event was created by United Against Fentanyl's Founder and President, Paul Martin. This nonprofit organization preserves and protects humanity, focusing on combating the fentanyl crisis.The rest of Paul's team includes recognized thought leaders from foreign policy, law enforcement, public health, medicine, social media, investigative journalism, business, and entertainment. The Walk for Lives event aims to bring the South Florida community and beyond together to shine a spotlight on the overdose crisis, with a particular focus on the devastation wrought by fentanyl. Walk for Lives is a campaign led and powered by the survivors-first, the parents, siblings, grandparents, and other family. The strategy, as stated by Paul Martin,“is to interrupt the use of illicit fentanyl through innovative, bold, and practical initiatives. Walk for Lives is an initiative to organize survivors, organizations, and elected officials”.The Robin Foundation and SFWN are joining forces to mobilize the community, raise awareness, and honor the memory of those lost to substance abuse. By creating a platform for shared experiences, the event seeks to foster a supportive environment for survivors, families, and individuals affected by SUD.Criatin Cavallo, Co-founder of The Robin Foundation, praised the dedication of SFWN and its CEO, Susan Nyamora, highlighting their unparalleled commitment to mental health support and SUD intervention. "The excellence and advocacy that Susan Nyamora and her team at SFWN represent are the backbone of this collaboration. Their commitment to wellness and recovery mirrors our mission at The Robin Foundation, making them the ideal partners for the Walk for Lives event," expressed Cavallo.Walk for Lives is more than an event; it's a nationwide call to action. The initiative seeks to not only memorialize the lives lost to the overdose epidemic but also to educate the public on the dangers of fentanyl and other substances. The collaboration between The Robin Foundation and SFWN is a testament to the collective will to effect change and provide hope in the fight against SUD.

Walk for Lives Announcement

