PGM Earns Top Rankings In Truthset's Data Accuracy Report For The Third Consecutive Quarter

- Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM of PGMTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Porch Group Media (PGM), a a leading provider of audience and marketing solutions, announced that it has ranked highest among peers for data accuracy in key categories by data intelligence company Truthset in their Q4 2024 Data Quality TruthscoreTM Report.PGM ranked #1 for Home Renter and Spanish Speakers, and in the top three for the categories of:.Age and Gender: Female 18-24.Race/Ethnicity: Asian.Language Spoken: Overall and English.Military Status: Overall and Served.Car Owner.Owns a Non-Luxury Car.Car ManufacturerMichelle Taves, VP and Group GM of PGM stated,“At PGM, we're committed to delivering the highest-quality data so brands can confidently connect with the right consumers, at the right time. Being recognized by Truthset as a top-ranked provider is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us-and the standard we hold ourselves to every day."Additionally, PGM achieved top rankings for three or more consecutive quarters for home renter, car owner, military status, and gender.Highlights from Truthset's Q4 2024 Truthscore Index and Rankings report:.PGM's highest-ranking attribute remains Home Renter at an index of 107, meaning that PGM's Home Renter data is 7% better than the average of all other providers scored..PGM also demonstrates above-average rankings compared to its industry peers in categories for Car Owner (index 103) and Age 18-49 + PoC (index 106)..One-third of PGM's attributes increased their Truthscores versus Q3 2024, reflecting PGM's commitment to continuously improving data accuracy.Porch Group Media has been a member of the Truthset Data Collective since 2020. Each quarter, Truthset, an independent arbiter of consumer data accuracy, measures data accuracy and produces a Custom Report for each data provider.About Porch Group MediaPorch Group Media is a leading provider of comprehensive audience, activation, and attribution solutions designed to create a competitive edge in today's evolving landscape. With a deep history and expertise in first-party data management and audience creation, Porch Group Media specializes in new movers, homebuyers, and property insights and provides consumer segments, shopping intent, and automotive audiences. For more information, visit porchgroupmedia .

