NITI Aayog To Conduct Workshop To Boost Assistive Tech In India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) NITI Aayog on Tuesday said it will conduct a workshop to boost assistive technology in India.

The one-day workshop, in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, will be held on the theme "Developing Ecosystem for Assistive Technology in India” on Wednesday in Pune.

Assistive technology includes devices, software, and equipment that are designed to help people with disabilities maintain, increase, or improve their functional capabilities.

“The requirement for assistive devices and products in India is becoming critical, given the rising number of persons with disabilities, older persons, and persons who have chronic health conditions. These assistive devices and products enhance their quality of life and help develop a more equitable and inclusive society,” Niti Aayog said.

The country has taken significant strides in making technological advancements and a vibrant start-up ecosystem, which promises an immense potential for India to become an assistive technology manufacturing hub not only for meeting domestic demand but also cater to other countries.

The workshop is expected to witness participation from around 200 delegates. It will provide a platform for different stakeholders, such as senior officials in the Central and State Governments, International organisations, research organisations, and assistive technology industry or startups to deliberate upon the present and future scenario of assistive technology in India.

It will provide suggestions for developing an ecosystem for promoting assistive technology in the country.

The workshop will also have deliberations on the themes, of improving access to assistive technology in India, State initiatives in assistive technology, assistive technology manufacturing, and global collaborations.

The suggestions and deliberations of the workshop will contribute towards formulating a framework for developing an ecosystem for assistive technology in India and true implementation of 'leaving no one behind' and building an inclusive society, the Niti Aayog said.