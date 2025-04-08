W. P. Carey To Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC ), a leading net lease REIT, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, details of which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in Number: 1 (877) 465-1289 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8762 (international)

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Live Audio Webcast and Replay:

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,555 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 78 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2024. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.



Institutional Investors :

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

[email protected]

Individual Investors :

1 (212) 492-8920

[email protected]

Press Contact :

Anna McGrath

1 (212) 492-1166

[email protected]

