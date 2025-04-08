PSEG To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 30

NEWARK, N.J., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) will host its first quarter 2025 earnings call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, during which management will discuss first quarter financial results, financial guidance, capital investments, regulatory activities, and other important matters.

The audio webcast can be accessed at that time, along with accompanying presentation materials, on the Investor News and Events section of PSEG's Investor Relations website at .

A replay of the audio webcast, along with the accompanying presentation materials, will be available on the Investor News and Events section of PSEG's Investor Relations website by May 1.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG ) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 17 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island ( ).

