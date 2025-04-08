Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PSEG To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 30


2025-04-08 07:46:15
NEWARK, N.J., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) will host its first quarter 2025 earnings call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, during which management will discuss first quarter financial results, financial guidance, capital investments, regulatory activities, and other important matters.

The audio webcast can be accessed at that time, along with accompanying presentation materials, on the Investor News and Events section of PSEG's Investor Relations website at .

A replay of the audio webcast, along with the accompanying presentation materials, will be available on the Investor News and Events section of PSEG's Investor Relations website by May 1.

About PSEG
 Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG ) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 17 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island ( ).

From time to time, PSEG and PSE&G release important information via postings on their corporate Investor Relations website at . Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations website to review new postings. You can sign up for automatic email alerts regarding new postings at the bottom of the webpage at or by navigating to the Email Alerts webpage here .

CONTACTS:


Investor Relations

Media Relations

[email protected]

(973) 430-7734

[email protected]

SOURCE PSEG

