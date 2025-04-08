Changes In Nokia Corporation's Own Shares
Stock Exchange Release
8 April 2025 at 14:30 EET
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Espoo, Finland – A total of 3 935 723 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 22 November 2024.
The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 216 573 408.
