Marimed Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Date
A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed's Investor Relations website at MariMed Q125 Earnings Webcast . A playback of the call will also be made available on MariMed's Investor Relations website.
About MariMed
MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's EddiesTM, Bubby's BakedTM, InHouseTM, Nature's HeritageTM, and VibationsTM, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit .
Company Contact:
Howard Schacter
Chief Communications Officer
Email: ...
Phone: (781) 277-0007
Legal Disclaimer:
