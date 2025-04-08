Tech Futurist George Gilder Gives 2Nd Buy Recommendation To 'Supermaterial' Startup Poised To Transform American Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors Flock to Avadain as Synergies with U.S. Manufacturing Growth Become Clear

Memphis, Tennessee, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The timing couldn't be better for Avadain, Inc.'s long-awaited supermaterial, which promises to transform U.S. manufacturing, super charge the energy sector and provide a leapfrog advantage for America's military.

As technology licensing company Avadain gets ready to ship its first pilot plant, the market for its globally patented LTDF graphene has suddenly burgeoned.

“We are at the right place at the right time,” says Brad Larschan, Avadain's CEO.“Rebuilding the U.S.' manufacturing capability means our LTDF graphene can be engineered into production lines as new factories are constructed. This gives American manufacturing - especially AI, semiconductors and automobiles - a once-in-a-lifetime chance to gain a decisive competitive advantage.”

High-quality graphene is the lightest, strongest and most electrically and thermally conductive material ever discovered. It is 200 times stronger than steel and harder than diamond, yet it is flexible and the best known conductor of heat and electricity. Widely touted as a“miracle material” that can support a new industrial revolution, adding a tiny amount of large, thin and defect-free graphene can transform thousands of products. LTDF graphene can eliminate much of the heat in AI data centers by replacing copper and silver in electrical interconnects, provide warfighters with unsurpassed light and flexible ballistic protection, and enable batteries to charge quicker, stay cooler and pack significantly more energy.

America's No. 1 tech futurist and legendary stock picker George Gilder predicts graphene will have an $11 trillion macroeconomic impact. Gilder recently gave a second buy recommendation to startup Avadain, saying“we are more confident than ever that you should invest.”

Investors agree.

Avadain, Inc. recently opened an equity crowdfunding round and raised a whopping $1.4 million in the first 24 hours and over $3.5 million from 450 investors in the first 10 days. Avadain chose crowdfunding because it allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to participate. Investors large and small are able to purchase Avadain stock up to the $5 million cap set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.“We are committed to democratizing graphene,” Larschan added.

Avadain plans to license its LTDF graphene manufacturing technology as the quickest way to gain market penetration. "Our business model is not to manufacture anything," Larschan says. "We license our graphene manufacturing processes to established chemical companies and advanced materials manufacturers, which have the expertise and facilities to produce and distribute materials at scale."

“Hundreds of billions of dollars of graphene-enhanced products are waiting to enter the market once a reliable source of industrial quantities of LTDF graphene becomes available,” says Phil Van Wormer, Avadain's CCO.

Upcoming Investor Webinar

Anyone who wants to learn more about Avadain is invited to attend an upcoming webinar on Avadain's technology, business model, and market opportunity. The webinar will be held on A pril 29 at 2 pm ET/11 am PT and will feature CEO Brad Larschan discussing Avadain's progress, plans for additional licensing agreements and how Avadain aligns with the re-industrialization of the American economy.

