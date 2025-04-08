Rooter-Man Of SC Upgrades Backflow Testing And Repair Services

To serve clients in South Carolina's Lowcountry, Rooter-Man of SC boosted its backflow preventer services-essential for residential & commercial clients.

LOWCOUNTRY, SC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Backflow prevention is an important element of a home or business's plumbing system, and it relies on the proper functioning of complex equipment. In order to service these systems, a plumbing company must have a technician on staff who has undergone official certification and attends regular training sessions in order to maintain proficiency.Bear Huggins, a relatively new addition to the team at Rooter-Man of South Carolina, has made backflow equipment a special focus. As well as providing leadership in other areas of the company, Bear has assumed the role of leading Rooter-Man's backflow testing and repair offerings. He completed his official certification for these services in November of 2024, giving the company the ability to offer this critical category of offerings to commercial and residential customers in their service area.Most recently, Bear attended a course focused on backflow equipment repairs in February 2025. These trainings complement the initial certification, provide more instruction for performing repairs on various types of equipment, and introduce attendees to the newest advances in the field. By staying up to date on technologies, best practices, and knowledge shared by technicians with years of hands-on experience, Bear brings a high degree of value to Rooter-Man of South Carolina as it services clients' backflow preventers and associated equipment.While many elements of a property's plumbing system are in use constantly over the course of years, moving clean water into the building and waste water out, backflow preventers typically remain unused for years at a time. Their purpose is to activate when an unusual event elsewhere in the water infrastructure causes waste water to flow backwards into the clean water supply. This can happen when a fire hydrant is accessed or when a water main breaks, both of which cause a sudden drop in water pressure. This pressure drop allows water to flow backwards, and if the backflow preventer is not functioning correctly, the waste water can make its way into the clean water supply that is used for cooking, drinking, and bathing.With Bear's backflow equipment certification and ongoing professional development in this field, Rooter-Man of SC gives clients a way to ensure that their equipment is undamaged, tested, and ready to activate in the case of an emergency event, all from a plumbing company that Charleston and the surrounding areas have trusted for many years.Rooter-Man SC is based in the greater Charleston area. The company is family-owned, local, and known for providing dependable, affordable service to both residential and commercial clients. From water heater and other new equipment installation to leak detection and drain unclogging, the Rooter-Man team prides itself on quick, courteous, and thorough service every time. Clients in the Lowcountry region can connect with Rooter-Man online at the company's website, .

