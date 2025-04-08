403
UN agencies warn of global aid cuts impacting maternal health progress
(MENAFN) United Nations agencies have issued a critical warning regarding significant reductions in global aid, emphasizing that these cuts jeopardize crucial progress in reducing maternal mortality. A recent report released on World Health Day reveals that approximately 260,000 women died in 2023 due to complications from pregnancy or childbirth, equating to roughly one death every two minutes.
A report titled Trends in maternal mortality, released by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the UN Maternal Mortality Estimation Inter-Agency Group—which includes WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, the World Bank Group, and the Population Division—reveals a significant 40% reduction in maternal fatalities worldwide from 2000 to 2023. This decline is primarily attributed to enhanced access to essential healthcare services.
"While this report shows glimmers of hope, the data also highlights how dangerous pregnancy still is in much of the world today despite the fact that solutions exist to prevent and treat the complications that cause the vast majority of maternal deaths," stated WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting, "Global funding cuts to health services are putting more pregnant women at risk, especially in the most fragile settings, by limiting their access to essential care during pregnancy and the support they need when giving birth."
