NATO supreme commander says Russian military is gaining more strength
(MENAFN) NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, has predicted that Russia will easily meet its goal of 1.5 million active military personnel, despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking at a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Cavoli noted that Russia’s spring conscription campaign, which aims to enlist 160,000 recruits, will help Moscow quickly build its desired force. Unlike Ukraine, Russia does not send conscripts to the front lines but relies on volunteers.
Cavoli also pointed out that Russia has significantly boosted its military-industrial capabilities, especially in producing artillery shells, cruise missiles, and one-way attack drones, which were not produced in large quantities before the war. However, he mentioned that Russian stockpiles of heavy armored vehicles, such as tanks, have been greatly depleted.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, a strong supporter of Ukraine, interpreted Cavoli's statements as a sign that Russia poses an increasing threat to Ukraine and NATO. Cavoli also highlighted Russia’s air, naval, and nuclear forces as contributing to its growing military power.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered multiple increases in army strength during the conflict, with a goal of raising armed forces personnel to nearly 2.4 million, including 1.5 million active members, citing security concerns near Russia’s borders.
