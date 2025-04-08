403
China strikes back at US with 34 percent ship-ins tariffs
(MENAFN) China has announced that it will impose a 34% tariff on all imports from the US starting April 10, in retaliation for the latest US tariffs, escalating the ongoing trade war between the two nations. The move follows US President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 34% levy on Chinese goods, further intensifying tensions.
China’s Ministry of Commerce condemned the US tariffs, labeling them as “unilateral bullying,” and has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in protest. The new Chinese tariffs add to the existing 20% levy on US goods, bringing the total to at least 54%.
In addition to the tariffs, China introduced restrictions targeting American companies, placing 11 US firms on its unreliable entities list due to alleged military cooperation with Taiwan. Furthermore, 16 US companies will face new export control measures concerning dual-use goods.
Previously, the US imposed higher tariffs on Chinese goods, with an average of 32.8% on imports from China, while China’s average tariff on US goods was 17.8%. Beijing has called for the immediate removal of US tariffs and urged Washington to resolve trade disputes through fair and equal dialogue.
