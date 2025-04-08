403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says to France ‘free Le Pen’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has criticized the French political establishment for using "lawfare" to target right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, urging Paris to "free" her. This came after a Paris court sentenced Le Pen to four years in prison and imposed a five-year ban on her eligibility for public office, effectively barring her from running in the 2027 presidential election.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the prosecution of Le Pen a “witch hunt,” claiming it was part of a strategy by “European Leftists” to silence political opponents and censor free speech. He drew parallels to his own legal battles, which he believes were politically motivated. Although Trump acknowledged that he didn’t know the details of Le Pen’s case, he sympathized with her, speculating that the charges may have arisen from a "bookkeeping" issue, and praised her strength.
Le Pen, along with other senior members of her National Rally (RN) party, was convicted for misusing EU funds meant for European Parliament activities between 2004 and 2016. Critics, including foreign political leaders, condemned the ruling as an affront to democracy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed solidarity with Le Pen, while she herself labeled the ruling as politically driven and claimed it deprived French voters of their right to choose their candidate.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the prosecution of Le Pen a “witch hunt,” claiming it was part of a strategy by “European Leftists” to silence political opponents and censor free speech. He drew parallels to his own legal battles, which he believes were politically motivated. Although Trump acknowledged that he didn’t know the details of Le Pen’s case, he sympathized with her, speculating that the charges may have arisen from a "bookkeeping" issue, and praised her strength.
Le Pen, along with other senior members of her National Rally (RN) party, was convicted for misusing EU funds meant for European Parliament activities between 2004 and 2016. Critics, including foreign political leaders, condemned the ruling as an affront to democracy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed solidarity with Le Pen, while she herself labeled the ruling as politically driven and claimed it deprived French voters of their right to choose their candidate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment