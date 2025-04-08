CD&R Appoints Michael Harrington As Risk Director

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CD&R (or the "Firm") announced today the appointment of Michael Harrington as Risk Director, a newly created position that will provide strategic risk management guidance at both the portfolio and enterprise level.

Michael has more than two decades of experience identifying, addressing and managing risks, most recently as Vice President of Risk Management and Assistant Secretary at Lockheed Martin Corporation, the world's largest defense contractor by revenue, with over 120,000 employees globally. In this role, Michael also participated in contract negotiations and assisted in the design and purchase of domestic and international insurance programs. In his eight years at Lockheed Martin, Michael transformed the company's approach to risk by embedding risk management practices at the enterprise level and making it a component of the company's overall strategy, including through the development and integration of a Risk Management Information System that modernized Lockheed Martin's data management. In 2020, Michael formed a coalition of risk professionals and other leaders across the Defense Industrial Base as part of a joint insurance effort between industry, NASA and the U.S. government to reinvigorate the national space program. In recognition of his program leadership, Michael was named the 2021 Risk Manager of the Year by The Risk and Insurance Management Society.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael and believe he will be a valuable addition to our team," said CD&R Vice Chairman John Krenicki. "We are confident his leadership, experience and expertise will strengthen the risk management practices and culture of CD&R and that of our portfolio businesses and further enable strong growth."

Prior to Lockheed Martin, Michael was an in-house attorney at Textron Inc., a multi-national aviation and aerospace component manufacturing company. After three years in this capacity, he transitioned to a new role as Director of Risk Management, where he was responsible for all domestic and international security and insurance programs, as well as the management and allocation of an $84 million annual premium budget. From 2008 to 2011, Michael worked at the Dell/EMC Corporation as a Senior Director of Risk Management. Following this, he held a similar role at Jabil Circuit, Inc., a multi-national manufacturing and logistics enterprise with approximately $35 billion in revenue and contracts with brands like Raytheon, Apple, Cisco, HP and Sony. During his time at Jabil, Michael headed the implementation of substantial local insurance coverage for all lines of insurance in over 44 countries.

"I am honored to join CD&R and do my part to support the Firm's long-term growth," said Michael Harrington. "I look forward to taking steps to further strengthen CD&R's risk infrastructure and drive strategic initiatives and ensure that the Firm continues to develop and deploy compelling value creation plans while mitigating potential risks."

Before entering the private sector, Michael spent nine years on active duty with the United States Army, achieving the rank of Major with the 10th Special Forces Group. Michael holds a B.A. in History from Norwich University, a J.D. from Boston University and an M.A. in Government from Harvard University.

About CD&R

Founded in 1978, CD&R is a private investment firm with a strategy of generating strong investment returns by building more robust and sustainable businesses through the combination of skilled investment experience and deep operating capabilities. In partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, CD&R takes a long-term view of value creation and emphasizes effective stewardship and resilience. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets. CD&R is privately owned by its partners and has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit and follow the firm's activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on X/Twitter.

SOURCE Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED