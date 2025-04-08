Zelensky goes against Trump on NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his goal of Ukraine joining NATO, despite opposition from US President Donald Trump. Trump recently criticized Zelensky, stating that NATO membership for Ukraine was never going to happen, but Zelensky countered these remarks during a meeting with leaders from Chernigov Region, asserting that Ukraine's NATO ambitions are still on the table for the future. He acknowledged that some may not support Ukraine's NATO membership at the moment but emphasized that this issue remains open for future discussions.Zelensky also expressed that until Ukraine achieves NATO membership, it should be provided with "NATO-like security guarantees" from Western allies. He stressed that Ukraine must be strong when entering peace talks with Russia to secure a "just peace." Russia's opposition to Ukraine joining NATO has been a key reason for its military actions since February 2022, and Moscow continues to demand Ukraine’s neutrality as part of any potential peace agreement.While NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte recently suggested that Trump had ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine in peace talks, he also noted that relations with Russia could be gradually restored after the conflict ends, though further pressure on Moscow is still necessary.