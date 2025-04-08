Levnaro Jewelry Raises $650,000 To Expand Its Premium Diamond Jewelry Brand

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2019 by Yoni Heffels and Hila Heffels, LEVnARO Jewelry has become synonymous with elegance, innovation, and youthful luxury. Since its inception, the brand has positioned itself as a promising leader in the premium jewelry market, experiencing hyper-growth and capturing attention for its unique, data-driven approach to design, marketing, and customer experience.

"This funding marks a pivotal moment for LEVnARO Jewelry," said founder and CEO Yoni Heffels. "Our goal has always been to merge timeless craftsmanship with contemporary design-creating pieces that resonate with a younger, dynamic audience. The market is ready for new players who can cater to shifting consumer preferences and a growing demand for a fresher luxury experience."

This investment will enable LEVnARO to expand both locally and internationally, strengthen brand presence, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and further develop its technological infrastructure.

Hila Heffels, co-founder and lead designer of LEVnARO Jewelry, added, "Our designs tell stories of strength, elegance, and sophistication. With this funding, we are excited to continue pushing creative boundaries and bringing our customers even more extraordinary collections."

LEVnARO Jewelry plans to allocate the funding towards:



Product Innovation: Expanding collections with unique, bold designs that continue to captivate the premium market.

Marketing Initiatives: Doubling down on digital marketing strategies to grow both online and offline customer bases.

Local & International Expansion: Exploring new markets and audiences to establish LEVnARO Jewelry as a leading name in premium diamond jewelry. Technological Innovation: Investing in infrastructure and data-driven capabilities to support scalable growth and operational excellence.

A Rising Star in the Jewelry Industry

LEVnARO Jewelry has made waves for its unique approach, blending the luxury of high-quality diamonds with a youthful, modern aesthetic. The brand is particularly known for its zebra and panther-themed collections that symbolize strength and sophistication. With its focus on personalization and innovation, LEVnARO continues to push boundaries in an industry often steeped in tradition.

LEVnARO's funding round reflects a growing trend of traditional Israeli companies evolving through technological innovation-becoming the next wave of growth in the local economy.

Photo:

Contact Information:

For more information about LEVnARO Jewelry or to schedule an interview with Yoni Heffels, please contact:

Naomi Levinstein

Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

+972-544-682-009



SOURCE LEVnARO Jewelry