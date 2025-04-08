Motivity Expands Into Practice Management With A Comprehensive All-In-One ABA Solution

HONOLULU, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivity , a leader in clinical SaaS solutions for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) providers, today announced the expansion of the Motivity platform to include a complete all-in-one, enterprise-ready practice management system, leveraging the experience, expertise, and proven track record from the industry veterans at Humane Business Intelligence Technology Solutions (hBITS).

After an extensive evaluation, Motivity selected Calmanac, a practice management system developed by hBITS, as the ideal foundation to build the new integrated solution. The platform's flexibility to support both small clinics and large enterprises, combined with its proven reliability in high-demand environments, made it stand out. Calmanac gained enterprise adoption at one of the nation's largest ABA providers-where other platforms struggled to meet the complex operational needs of large-scale ABA services-demonstrating its ability to meet the highest standards in the field.

A robust infrastructure complements Motivity's advanced clinical tools, resulting in a comprehensive, all-in-one platform designed specifically for ABA providers. Proven in high-demand clinical environments, the combined solution is field-tested for reliability. Motivity's new platform streamlines billing, scheduling, and daily workflows-giving organizations the structure and efficiency they need to grow with confidence.

Motivity's CEO Smith Anderson explains Motivity's choice of hBITS technology as the foundation for Motivity's practice management: "We put an extraordinary level of due diligence into expanding Motivity's product offering-evaluating teams, methodologies, and software-to ensure it aligns with our mission-driven approach. Motivity has set the standard for clinical excellence in ABA, and we're now bringing that same level of excellence to practice management. What we found in the hBITS system was a platform that provides the flexibility to support ABA providers of all sizes while maintaining our clinical-first approach. This isn't just another ABA software solution; we're putting our name on it because it's the best platform that exists right now."

For too long, ABA providers-especially large organizations-have been trapped using outdated, rigid, and unstable systems that put administrative tasks ahead of clinical care. With limited options and unreliable support, they've had to settle for inadequate tools. Motivity is changing the game by introducing an enterprise-ready, clinical-first solution designed to serve both small clinics and large organizations. Powered by $11 million in research grants and $27 million in private equity funding, Motivity stands alone as the only all-in-one platform built with patient care at its core.

Motivity stands apart from other ABA practice management systems by delivering these key benefits:



Compliance-Driven Precision – Motivity ensures that the right people are billing the right services in alignment with contracts, reducing claim denials and clawbacks. With built-in compliance alerts and a Contracts and Credentialing Module that guarantees clean claims from the start, you can trust that your revenue cycle remains intact and uncompromised.

Smart Scheduling – Motivity ensures only eligible providers are matched with clients by factoring in credentials, authorizations, and real-time availability. Automated drive-time and authorization tracking ensure full utilization, minimize wasted travel, and reduce claim denials and revenue loss. Real-Time Insights – With intuitive dashboards and easy-to-generate reports, Motivity provides instant visibility into key metrics such as authorizations utilization, provider capacity, and revenue cycle management. Leaders can quickly assess their organization's financial and operational health, enabling data-driven decision-making without the guesswork.

The ABA practice management space has seen significant investment through major capital rounds, including Motivity's own substantial backing from Five Elms Capital, positioning the company to lead this evolution with a scalable, clinically-driven solution. By enabling providers to focus on delivering high-quality care while building a strong and successful practice, Motivity is set to make a lasting impact. As awareness grows, demand for effective interventions rises, and AI-powered advancements continue to shape the field, experts project that the ABA software market will triple over the next seven years.

To support this expansion, Motivity has bolstered its leadership team and is actively recruiting key talent to drive growth. With a commitment to hands-on customer support, the company is also growing its U.S.-based remote team to better serve its expanding customer base.

For more information, visit .

About Motivity

Motivity is an all-in-one ABA platform built and championed by clinicians and researchers who have shaped the software through years of hands-on experience, and are available to support your team every step of the way. Designed with flexibility, compliance and real-world workflows in mind, Motivity brings clinical data collection, practice management, scheduling, billing, and reporting together into a streamlined solution. Trusted by clinics and treatment centers around the world, Motivity is backed by over $11M in NIH funding and Hawaii Technology Development Corporation grants, with $27M in private equity funding from Five Elms Capital. For more information, visit .

About hBITS

Founded in 2015, hBITS also known as HumaneBITS is an innovative IT services and technology solutions company that helps clients innovate. Led by seasoned entrepreneurs and technology experts, the company leverages emerging technologies such as AI, cloud, robotics, and hyper-automation to deliver impactful solutions. Originally rooted in healthcare, HumaneBITS has expanded its expertise across various industries and is recognized across Asia and North America for its commitment to sustainability and client success. Through its Co-Innovation ecosystem, the company collaborates globally to drive digital transformation and empower clients to thrive in a fast-evolving world.

