Mill Creek Announces Start Of Preleasing At Modera Reserve

North Scottsdale Community Adds 181 Homes to Company's Growing Arizona Portfolio

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Reserve , a contemporary community in North Scottsdale's thriving Kierland neighborhood.

Modera Reserve, which features a wrap-style design and 181 homes, is positioned between Paradise Valley and the McDowell Mountains. The community sits within a half mile of Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter, two of the neighborhood's most popular outdoor shopping centers. First move-ins are anticipated for June.

"Kierland is one of the most desirable locales in the Phoenix metro, and we believe Modera Reserve boasts an unbeatable location within the neighborhood," said Tyler Wilson , senior managing director of development in Arizona for Mill Creek. "With just 181 homes, Modera Reserve is purposefully designed to offer a boutique living experience enhanced by personalized service from our onsite concierge. We will offer a premium, refined living experience in which residents are moments away from any experience they desire."

Positioned at 7171 E. Paradise Lane, Modera Reserve includes two courtyards and over 10,000 square feet of interior amenity space, with nearly 15,000 total square feet of shared retail space between Modera Reserve and its sister community, Modera Scottsdale. The community is within walking distance of The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa and within a short commute of the neighborhood's wide variety of additional dining, retail and entertainment options. Nearby recreational outlets include Kierland Park, Desert Shadows, Greenway Park and several others.

Modera Reserve offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with den, loft and penthouse layouts and an average size of 1,233 square feet. Community amenities include a hotel-inspired lobby with stone cladding and a fireplace, rooftop lounge with demonstration kitchen and private dining room, clubroom with indoor/outdoor bar, gathering space and private wine room. An outdoor amenity deck includes a resort-style swimming pool and spa with private cabanas, grill areas and game lawn. Residents will also have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, sauna, spa and a digital package room.

Apartment interiors include a variety of refined features, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, wood-style plank flooring, premium cabinetry, kitchen islands, under-cabinet lighting, full-size washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, roller shades, nine-foot ceilings, oversized windows and a variety of smart home features, including smart thermostats and keyless entry. Bathrooms feature double vanities, tile flooring and tile tub and shower surrounds. Select collection homes include dry bars with built-in wine refrigerators, mountain and golf course views and other exclusive upgrades.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing nearly 42,000 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces .

