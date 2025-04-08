OTC Markets Group Welcomes TDG Gold Corp. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV: TDG; OTCQX: TDGGF), a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. TDG Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

TDG Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“TDGGF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

TDG Gold Corp.'s CEO and Director, Fletcher Morgan, commented,“As TDG continues to grow, so too does our shareholder base. Trading on OTCQX will increase TDG's visibility, liquidity and accessibility to our current and prospective U.S. and global shareholders.”

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with 100% ownership of ~50,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration ground.

In 2023, TDG defined the 5.5 sq.km Greater Shasta-Newberry exploration target area (news release Jan 25, 2023) which is located directly adjacent to the gold-rich copper porphyry AuRORA1 discovery announced by Freeport McMoran Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. (news release Jan 17, 2025).

In 2024, TDG identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the 'Baker Complex' (news release Feb 28, 2024), including the North Quartz (news release Apr 02, 2024) and Trident (news release Mar 07, 2024) targets. In January 2025, TDG identified an additional porphyry copper +/- molybdenum target at Erebus located within the Bot project (news release Jan 17, 2025). In February 2025, TDG completed the Sofia acquisition, which includes porphyry copper +/- molybdenum +/- gold targets (ARIS Report 41231).

TDG's other projects include the former producing, gold-silver Shasta and gold-silver-copper Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In 2025, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (news release Jan 08, 2025), which remains open at depth and along strike.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

