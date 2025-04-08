Tariffs Set To Drive Up Electronics Prices—New Survey Shows 53% Of Shoppers Are Holding Out For Sales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Report from Salsify and the Digital Shelf Institute Reveals How Rising Costs Are Reshaping Consumer Spending in Ecommerce

BOSTON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As new U.S. tariffs take effect, the cost of laptops, smartphones, and other electronics could increase by up to 11%, according to a Joint Economic Committee analysis . With prices climbing, consumers are adapting-seeking deeper discounts, comparing prices across multiple retailers, and timing purchases around major sales events.

A new Ecommerce Pulse Report from Salsify and the Digital Shelf Institute (DSI) , based on a survey of over 1,000 shoppers in the U.S. and U.K., highlights how economic pressures are reshaping purchasing habits. Fifty-three percent of shoppers plan to buy electronics during major sales events like Amazon Prime Day, Target Circle Week, and Walmart Deals, reinforcing that promotional pricing will be a critical driver of sales​. Meanwhile, 44% of shoppers compare prices across at least three retailers before purchasing, making price competitiveness essential for brands looking to retain sales​.

Shoppers Are More Strategic-And Brands Must Adapt

Electronics remain a top purchase category for consumers, but the way shoppers research and buy is evolving faster than ever. According to the Ecommerce Pulse Report:



Mobile Shopping is the Default – 59% of consumers shop via smartphone, making seamless mobile-first experiences critical for brands looking to capture digital sales​.

Shoppers Are Expanding Beyond Amazon – 54% of consumers regularly shop across multiple marketplaces, emphasizing the need for pricing consistency, optimized content, and a presence beyond a single retailer​.

Price Drives Buying Decisions More Than Brand Loyalty – 70% of shoppers say discounts lead to unplanned purchases, highlighting how price sensitivity is becoming a stronger motivator than brand preference. Shoppers Rely on Reviews More Than Price When Deciding What to Buy – 25% of shoppers say customer reviews influence their buying decisions more than price (19%) or product images (22%), reinforcing the importance of trust through high-quality content and social proof​.

“Tariffs and economic uncertainty are making consumers more price-conscious than ever, influencing shopping behavior across every category,” said Dom Scarlett, Research Director at Salsify.“To stay competitive, brands must optimize their digital presence across all major retailers, refine their pricing strategies, and deliver compelling product content that builds trust and drives conversions-no matter what they're selling.”

Tariffs Are Disrupting Ecommerce-Here's How Brands Can Stay Competitive

With consumer goods prices expected to rise in 2025, brands must refine their ecommerce strategies to stay competitive. The Ecommerce Pulse Report highlights key areas where brands need to focus to meet evolving consumer expectations:

– With smartphones leading online sales (59%), brands must optimize product listings, mobile searchability, and checkout experiences to prevent drop-off​.– 62% of shoppers say flash sales and limited-time promotions influence their buying decisions, making urgency-based pricing an essential tactic​.– While discounts drive unplanned purchases, 48% of shoppers prioritize free shipping, and 41% value flexible payment options, showing that brands must offer more than just lower prices to win customers​.– 69% of shoppers prefer using marketplace apps like Amazon and eBay, while 45% rely on retailer apps like Target and Best Buy, proving that brands must have an app-first strategy to remain relevant​.

For deeper insights into evolving shopping behaviors and pricing strategies, download the full Ecommerce Pulse Report Q2 2025 .

About the Digital Shelf Institute (DSI)

The Digital Shelf Institute is the commerce community for manufacturers. In the digital age, manufacturers have more opportunities to control their commerce destiny than ever before. The Digital Shelf Institute brings together an ecosystem of experience to share ideas, outcomes, and strategies in the form of virtual content, podcasts, reports, and articles that will drive revenue in the years ahead. The Digital Shelf Institute also hosts the Digital Shelf Executive Forum, an invitation-only community platform for digital shelf executives of leading brands.

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to make every product experience matter. The company's Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors, such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché, use Salsify every day to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: .

