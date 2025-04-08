China New Passenger Cars And Suppliers Characteristics And Trends Report 2025: New In-Vehicle Displays Are Installed, Promising Trend Of AI And Cars Is Coming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China's New Passenger Cars and Suppliers' Characteristics Research Report, 2024-2025" report has been added tooffering.Innovative in-vehicle display technologies such as irregular-shaped screens, rotating screens, and sliding/lifting screens are being applied in several new car models set to launch in 2024-2025, enhancing spatial flexibility and personalized experiences.The Voyah Courage, launched in October 2024, comes standard with a 6-inch full LCD instrument panel and a OLED curved-edge sliding screen. This sliding screen achieves a 2.5K resolution, a high pixel density of 201 PPI, and a contrast ratio of 100,000:1. The left curved edge adjusts brightness, while the right curved edge adjusts volume. When the vehicle is stationary, the screen supports sliding functions for the driver, co-pilot seat, and center positions; while moving, it supports sliding functions for the driver and co-pilot seat.Launched in November 2024, Hongqi Guoya features a 'Chinese Style Flexible In-Car Scroll Screen' using UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) technology. The screen is 0.8mm thick, weighs less than 250g, can slide and roll over 200,000 times, and has a resolution of 1,000,000:1, supplied by Visionox.The BYD Xia, launched in January 2025, features a dashboard layout with LCD instrument panel + floating rotating center console screen + embedded co-pilot screen. The center console screen is equipped with DiLink 150 system and BYD 9000 custom AI chip, supporting three-screen audio-visual linkage between the center console screen, co-pilot screen, and central ceiling screen. This allows for synchronized navigation information across multiple screens and cross-screen playback of multimedia content.From integrating AI foundation models into cockpit voice assistants to introducing AI in chassis and intelligent driving, All-in-AI will be a key direction for major OEMs.In December 2024, Li Auto announced AI as its core future strategy, planning to use its self-developed foundation model to achieve spatial intelligence primarily through Lixiang Tongxue voice assistant and advanced intelligent driving, expanding into smart business and industrial applications, and preparing for the 'Silicon-Based Family' phase.At CES 2025, Geely unveiled its 'Intelligent Vehicle Full-Domain AI' technology system. This system, built on an AI-native OS, covers consumer-facing (C-end) services, business-facing (B-end) services, and an integrated smart ecosystem spanning air, space, and ground. Currently, AI achievements such as the AI Galaxy Elf, Flyme Auto intelligent cockpit, Infinity Space, AI Cloud Power, AI Picture Book, AI Sentinel, and Wow Wallpaper have been applied in car models like Galaxy E8, Galaxy E5, and Galaxy Starship 7. In 2025, Geely will also gradually install the latest AI technologies, including end-to-end voice foundation models, AI digital chassis, and advanced intelligent driving in its vehicles.At CES 2025, Great Wall Motors also proposed a new approach to AI development, namely the Agent of Space & Language (ASL). In the ASL stage, vehicles can achieve comprehensive, three-dimensional information processing and intelligent decision. By analyzing destination characteristics, passenger needs and preferences, as well as traffic and environmental information along the route, the system can tailor the mobility experience for users.In 2024-2025, several OEMs introduced end-to-end parking-to-parking autonomous driving functions.For example, in November 2024, Li Auto's OTA 6.5 was fully rolled out to AD Max users. The upgraded vehicles can easily handle narrow roads, roundabouts, U-turns, and complex construction scenarios, and even support autonomous passage through ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) lanes on highways nationwide, achieving true seamless parking-to-parking intelligent driving.In December 2024, Xiaomi began rolling out the 'Parking-to-Parking' end-to-end full-scenario intelligent driving pioneer version. This supports automatic vehicle exit from parking spaces and automatic parking space search upon arrival at the destination.In January 2025, XPeng rolled out the AI Tianji XOS 5.5.0, adding the Parking-to-Parking (Pioneer Edition) function, which supports seamless intelligent driving from the departure parking space to the destination parking space. It is not limited by parking lots or spaces, can be used after a single route learning, and supports one-click start from P mode.The interactive functions of smart car lights mainly use headlight projection images and LED display pixel graphics to convey driver's intentions and interact with pedestrians and other vehicles.In May 2024, full range of IM L6 was equipped with the 'ISC'. Depending on the scenario, the car rear can display different interactive content, supporting customization. For example, when driving autonomously, it displays 'Auto Driving'; when there is a child in the car, it displays 'Baby in Car'; during holidays, it creates a festive atmosphere, such as displaying 'Merry Christmas'; when changing lanes, it reminds the following car of pedestrians on the crosswalk; and when yielding to the car in front, it can display 'Thank You.'Audi Q6 e-tron (expected to launch in 2025) is equipped with a digital matrix LED headlight and a second-generation digital OLED taillight. The headlights and taillights offer eight dynamic digital light signatures to choose from, which users can customize via the Multimedia Interface (MMI) or the myAudi app. Users can also select digital light signatures based on their preferences.The bZ3X (expected to launch in March 2025) features a full-width daytime running light. This daytime running light uses a slender crystal light strip design with 112 LEDs and has eight light language responses for actions such as starting, closing, charging, and finding the car.The application of digital chassis helps improve driving comfort and safety. Currently, some OEMs have successfully decoupled the hardware and software of digital chassis and have begun using scenario data for chassis control.For example, Luxeed S7 (launched in November 2024) features the Turing Chassis, which can adjust torque output and body posture based on algorithms, thereby achieving driving comfort, safety, and stability under various conditions. The chassis is also equipped with Huawei's DriveONE 800V SiC high-voltage power platform, using a front double-wishbone and rear five-link independent suspension design, paired with a lateral stabilizer bar, and equipped with CDC and air suspension. Under the control of vehicle's intelligent control center, the suspension stiffness can be intelligently adjusted when the vehicle encounters different road conditions.SAIC's IM L6 features the Lingxi Digital Chassis, equipped with rear-wheel steering, air suspension + active electromagnetic CDC, and brake-by-wire system. Through a central domain control chip and unified algorithms, the chassis hardware is coordinated to achieve functions such as 'Crab Walk Mode' and 'ICS' The algorithms can be optimized via OTA updates. The chassis is currently installed in IM L6.BYD's DiSus-Z technology uses a highly integrated suspension motor as the key component for Z-axis adjustment. The DiSus-Z technology not only has ultra-fast adjustment response speeds but also features energy recovery. The excess energy generated by the suspension motor during vehicle operation is directly converted into electrical energy and fed back into the battery pack, improving energy efficiency. This technology will be installed in the Yangwang U7.HUD technology is also innovating, providing drivers with more three-dimensional and intuitive display effects.For example, in January 2025, ADAYO launched a DoF-type 3D AR-HUD. Using a variable-focus optical solution, the HUD image introduces the concept of depth, making information at different distances appear in a layered visual effect. The displacement of icons further enhances the immersive experience, improving the realism of the driving experience.At CES 2025, TCL CSOT exhibited a 3D AR-HUD PGU. Using a 5.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2560*1440 and a PPI of 534, it achieves a naked-eye 3D effect, presenting navigation information and vehicle data to the driver in a three-dimensional form without the need for 3D glasses or other auxiliary devices.Hyundai Mobis showcased a holographic wide windshield display developed in collaboration with ZEISS at CES 2025. Using a specialized holographic optical element film, it provides drivers with basic information such as driving data, navigation, and music playlists. The product is planned for mass production as early as 2027.As EEAs move towards centralization, cross-domain/cockpit-driving integration has become a key area for manufacturers to compete.For example, in April 2024, Bosch exhibited a cockpit-driving integration solution for the first time. This solution integrates L2+ driving assistance and intelligent cockpit functions into a single-chip domain controller, helping customers reduce costs by up to 30% and reduce cross-domain communication delays. It enables highway and elevated road NOA functions, home zone parking functions, and mainstream intelligent cockpit functions such as multi-screen displays, wake-free voice, multi-zone audio, and AI foundation models.In April 2024, Hangsheng Electronics and Qualcomm released Hangsheng's latest product for intelligent cockpit-driving integration. Based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon RideT Flex SoC (SA8775P), the new-generation Mozi Cockpit-Driving Cross-Domain Integration Platform is designed for central computing cockpit-driving integration domain controller systems. The platform supports both cockpit and intelligent driving functions with a single SoC, while also supporting multi-screen systems, single-screen ultra-high-resolution display output, full 3D human-machine interaction, and multi-screen gaming interaction.In May 2024, Autolink and Zhuoyu Technology signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The two parties will cooperate based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon RideT Flex SoC (SA8775P). The cockpit-driving integration controller developed by Zhuoyu Technology based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon RideT Flex SoC (SA8775P) platform not only provides full-scenario advanced intelligent driving capabilities but also supports Autolink' cockpit capabilities, meeting the needs of automotive intelligence with a single SoC.In the LiDAR cost structure, photoelectric system accounts for 60%-70% of the cost, while manual debugging accounts for about 20%. To reduce the 70% cost of photoelectric system (mainly laser emission and reception module chips), the key lies in chip integration. Hesai Technology and RoboSense are representatives of LiDAR chip integration.In April 2024, Hesai Technology released the compact ultra-high-definition long-range LiDAR ATX. Equipped with Hesai's fourth-generation chip architecture, it has a maximum detection range of 300 meters, a 50% increase over the AT128. It supports up to 256 channels, with a best angular resolution of 0.08 x 0.1. The product has been designated for multiple models by brands such as Dongfeng, Chery, and GWM, and will enter mass production in 2025.In April 2024, RoboSense released the fully chip-based LiDAR MX (achieving full-stack system chip integration for scanning, processing, and transceiver modules). With a FOV of 12025, a maximum detection range of 200 meters, 126 channels (ROI equivalent to 251 channels), and a best angular resolution of 0.10.1, the MX is 40% smaller in volume and 44% thinner than RoboSense's previous M1 / M1 Plus / M2, with a thickness of only 25mm. The product has been designated for three mass production projects and is expected to enter mass production in 2025.In April 2024, ZVISION launched its EZ5 LiDAR. Based on a highly integrated SPAD chip platform design, the product has a slim size of 25mm and a typical FOV of 12020, suitable for algorithm adaptation. The EZ5 has a maximum detection range of 220 meters and supports up to 192 lines, providing image-grade point clouds. With a resolution of 0.10.1, it can quickly identify small obstacles, while a high frame rate of 20Hz ensures rapid response and safety.



Characteristic 1: New In-vehicle Displays Enhance Cockpit Technology and Experience

Characteristic 2: Large Integrated Screens/Connected Screens, In-vehicle Projections, and Other New Displays Attract Attention

Case: Volkswagen Concept Car & Honda Lingxi L

Case: Volkswagen Concept Car

Case: Hongqi Golden Sunflower Concept Car

Characteristic 3: AR-HUD Accelerates Installation

Case: Lynk & Co 07 EM-P & Refine RF8 Harmony Edition & AITO M9

Characteristic 4: Mainstream OEMs Integrate AI Foundation Models

Case: Mainstream OEMs Integrate AI Foundation Models - XPeng

Case: Mainstream OEMs Integrate AI Foundation Models - Li Auto

Case: Mainstream OEMs Integrate AI Foundation Models - NIO

Case: Mainstream OEMs Integrate AI Foundation Models - GAC

Case: Mainstream OEMs Integrate AI Foundation Models - Geely

Case: Geely Launches First ' Intelligent Vehicle Full-Domain AI' Technology System

Case: Zeekr Showcases Four Core Technologies at CES 2025

Case: Great Wall Motors Showcases ASL for the First Time

Characteristic 5: Cockpit Chips Continue to Upgrade, Qualcomm 8295 Favored

Case: Leapmotor B10 to be Equipped with Qualcomm 8650 Intelligent Driving Chip and 8295 Cockpit Chip

Characteristic 6: Scenario-Based Deployment Becomes Prominent, Scenario Modes Exceed 20

Case: Venucia VX6 & GAC Second-Generation AION V

Case: Deepal G318

Case: ZEEKR Glory 009

Case: NEVO E07

Case: ROX 01

Case: Seres Magic Cube Platform

Characteristic 7: Parking Scenarios Gain Attention, Hardware Ecosystem Expansion Potential is High

Characteristic 8: OEMs Focus on ' Space Efficiency,' Flexible Cockpit Space Design Attracts Attention

Characteristic 9: ' Refrigerator, TV, Big Sofa' Becomes a Selling Point for Chinese New Energy Vehicles

Characteristic 10: Dual Zero-Gravity Seats Installed, Creating Comfortable Cockpits

Characteristic 11: Panoramic Sound Technology in Vehicles, Creating Immersive Cockpit Entertainment Systems

Characteristic 12: Overseas Automotive Giants Fully Leverage Intelligent Driving and Intelligent Cockpit

Case: BMW Launches Panoramic iDrive Cockpit and New Generation Operating System X

Case: Honda Unveils Two Honda 0 Prototypes at CES 2025

Case: Toyota Announces Completion of Phase One of ' Woven City,' Plans to Welcome First 100 Residents in Fall 2025

Characteristic 13: Expansion of Car-Phone Interconnection Ecosystem

Characteristic 14: Digital Keys Enter the UWB Era, with Increasing Application in Models

Characteristic 15: More OEMs Join the Map-free Intelligent Driving Movement

Characteristic 16: Gradual Entry of FSD into China, Sparking End-to-End Technology Trend

Case: Gradual Entry of FSD into China, Sparking End-to-End Technology Trend - Xiaomi

Case: Gradual Entry of FSD into China, Sparking End-to-End Technology Trend - GWM

Characteristic 17: Further Reduction in End-to-End Technology Mass Production Costs

Case: Baojun Yep Plus 2025 Equipped with Lingmo Intelligent Driving 2.0 Max

Characteristic 18: High-End Intelligent Driving Becomes More Common in Models Under 200,000 RMB

Characteristic 19: OEMs Compete in Parking-to-Parking Intelligent Driving

Case: Zeekr Launches City NZP

Case: Li Auto Releases Parking-to-Parking Intelligent Driving

Case: XPeng Releases Parking-to-Parking Intelligent Driving

Characteristic 20: Enhanced Usability and Accuracy of Automatic Parking

Characteristic 21: New Players in Cross-Domain Fusion Chips, Commercialization Expected by 2025

Characteristic 22: Multiple Models with 4D Radar Released Characteristic 23: Vision-only Solutions Implemented in Multiple Models

Part 2: Industry Chain Characteristics and Trends



Characteristic 1: P-HUD Becomes the Highlight in Vehicle Display Field

Case: BOE Launches P-HUD Screen

Case: TCL CSOT Launches P-HUD

Case: New Vision Exhibits inno?vision Cockpit Integrating Coaxial Dual-Focal AR-HUD, P-HUD, and CMS

Case: AGC Showcases Next-Gen Cockpit Combining HUD, Display Design, and Smart Glass Surface

Characteristic 2: 3D Display and Holographic Display Attract Attention

Case: ADAYO Launches Depth-Based 3D AR-HUD

Case: Tianma Launches 3D Instrument Panel and 4.1-inch Light Field 3D-HUD

Case: Hyundai Mobis & ZEISS Release Holographic Wide Windshield Display

Characteristic 3: Emerging New Vehicle Display Technologies

Case: AUO Showcases Versatile Center Console Display, Transparent Micro LED Screen

Case: Appotronics and Ceres Jointly Exhibit Transparent HUD

Case: Harman, a Samsung Subsidiary, Launches Neo QLED Vehicle Screen

Characteristic 4: Increase in Models with Rear Entertainment Screens

Characteristic 5: Suppliers Focus on AI Intelligent Cockpits

Case: Continental Launches ' Emotional Cockpit'

Case: LG Releases ' AI In-Vehicle Experience' Intelligent Cockpit System

Case: ThunderSoft Launches Intelligent Cockpit Solution - E-Cockpit 9.0

Case: BOE Launches Third-Gen ' HERO Intelligent Cockpit' and Technology

Characteristic 6: Multiple Companies Showcase Latest Car-Home Interconnection Technologies

Case: Samsung Showcases SmartThings Pro

Case: LG MX (Mobility eXperience) Platform

Characteristic 7: Automotive Cybersecurity Gains Attention

Case: AUTOCRYPT Showcases Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions at CES 2025 to Enhance Vehicle Cybersecurity

Characteristic 8: Diversification of In-Cockpit Monitoring Technologies

Case: Continental Uses Invisible Biometric Display Technology for In-Cockpit Monitoring

Case: Cipia and MulticoreWare Showcase Cockpit Monitoring Sensor Fusion Technology Case: LG Collaborates with Ambarella to Develop DMS Solutions

Part 3: OEMs' Soecific Models



OEM 1: Toyota

Key Model 1: bZ 3X

Key Model 2: Toyota bZ3C

OEM 2: Honda

Key Model 1: Ye P7

Strategy and Technology: Officially Launches New Battery Electric Brand ' Ye P,' Introduces Battery Electric W Architecture

OEM 3: Audi

Key Model 1: All-New Audi A5L

Key Model 2: AUDI E Concept Car

Strategy and Technology: Audi Introduces New Brand AUDI

OEM 4: Nissan

Key Model 1: Dongfeng Nissan N7

Strategy and Technology: Develops Central Supercomputing SOA EEA for Parallel Development of Intelligence and Electrification

OEM 5: Mercedes-Benz

Key Model 1: 2025 GLC Coupe SUV

Strategy and Technology 1: Battery Electric Off-Road Technology and Safety Technology Unveiled

Strategy and Technology 2: New Generation Intelligent Domain Control Architecture Unveiled

OEM 6: Buick

Key Model 1: 2025 Buick CENTURY

CENTURY Intelligent Cockpit Highlights

CENTURY Intelligent Driving Highlights

OEM 7: Volvo

Key Model 1: Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30 Intelligent Cockpit Highlights

Volvo EX30 Intelligent Driving Highlights

OEM 8: Smart

Key Model 1: Smart #5

Smart #5 Intelligent Cockpit Highlights

Smart #5 Intelligent Driving Highlights

OEM 9: BYD Co., Ltd. - BYD

Key Model 1: BYD Sea Lion 07 EV

BYD Sea Lion 07 EV Intelligent Cockpit Highlights

BYD Sea Lion 07 EV Intelligent Driving Highlights

Key Model 2: BYD Xia

OEM 10: BYD Co., Ltd. - Denza

Key Model 1: Denza Z9

Denza Z9 Intelligent Cockpit Highlights

Denza Z9 Intelligent Driving Highlights

OEM 11: BYD Co., Ltd. - Fang Cheng Bao

Key Model 1: Bao 8

Bao 8 Intelligent Cockpit Highlights

Bao 8 Intelligent Driving Highlights

OEM 12: BYD Co., Ltd. - Yangwang

Key Model 1: Yangwang U9

Key Model 2: Yangwang U7

OEM 13: Galaxy

OEM 14: Lynk & Co

OEM 15: Zeekr

OEM 16: Changan

OEM 17: Avatr

OEM 18: Deepal

OEM 19: Chery

OEM 20: EXEED

OEM 21: iCAR

OEM 22: WEY

OEM 23: Hongqi

OEM 24: AION

OEM 25: Hyper

OEM 26: Trumpchi

OEM 27: IM Motors

OEM 28: Roewe

OEM 29: MG

OEM 30: e?

OEM 31: Voyah

OEM 32: M-Hero

OEM 33: ARCFOX

OEM 34: Li Auto

OEM 35: Luxeed

OEM 36: Stelato

OEM 37: Leapmotor

OEM 38: NIO

OEM 39: Xpeng Motors

OEM 40: Xiaomi Auto Key Model 2: SU7 Ultra



Companies Featured





Toyota

Honda

Audi

Nissan

Mercedes-Benz

Buick

Volvo Smart

BYD Co., Ltd. - BYD



BYD Co., Ltd. - Denza

BYD Co., Ltd. - Fang Cheng Bao

BYD Co., Ltd. - Yangwang

Galaxy

Lynk & Co

Zeekr

Changan

Avatr

Deepal

Chery EXEED

iCAR



WEY

Hongqi

AION

Hyper

Trumpchi

IM Motors

Roewe

MG

e?

Voyah

M-Hero

ARCFOX

Li Auto

Luxeed

Stelato

Leapmotor

NIO

Xpeng Motors Xiaomi Auto



