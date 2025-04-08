Author Mercedes Ganon Schedules July 16 Court Appearance In Los Angeles In Ongoing Legal Dispute Involving Roy Jones Jr.

Waterside Productions is thrilled to announce the release of acclaimed singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Mercedes Ganon's memoir, How To Survive A Knockout. In this powerful narrative, Ganon blends the grit of the boxing ring with the passion of the mus

Mercedes Ganon vs. The Legendary Boxer Roy Jones Jr., July 16 in Los Angeles Court... If He Shows Up

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mercedes Ganon, author of the Amazon #1 boxing memoir How to Survive a Knockout , is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles court on July 16, 2025, in connection with an ongoing legal dispute involving legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr.Ganon, a recording artist, entrepreneur, and survivor of personal and professional adversity, has recently come forward with claims related to her long-standing professional relationship with Jones, which are detailed in her memoir How to Survive a Knockout. The court date marks a significant moment in a complex legal matter that spans nearly two decades.Published by Waterside Productions, How to Survive a Knockout chronicles Ganon's journey through the entertainment and sports industries. The memoir highlights her experiences navigating personal challenges while working alongside high-profile figures in music, film, and boxing. It also details her move from the Middle East to the American Midwest, and eventually to Hollywood, culminating in launching her own fragrance line, Jus D'Amour .In the book, Ganon reflects on themes of resilience, gender dynamics in male-dominated fields, and the emotional toll of betrayal and reinvention.“I was loyally in Roy's corner for 18 years,” Ganon said.“Now it's time to do the right thing.”The memoir offers a unique perspective on the intersection between celebrity culture and personal identity, and has garnered attention for its candid insights and emotional depth.Media inquiries, interview requests, and podcast bookings may be directed to:Stephanie Hollings...Additional Information:How to Survive a Knockout is available on Amazon -How to Survive a Knockout is available on Barnes & Noble -More about Mercedes Ganon's work can be found at -Follow Mercedes Ganon on social media:Instagram -Facebook -

