Massage On Demand: Knead NYC Brings Relaxation To Offices, Events & Parties With Onsite Chair Massage

Mobile massage event on Rooftop NYC

On-demand chair massage backstage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As workplace wellness and event experiences evolve, Knead NYC is responding to growing demand with mobile, onsite chair massage services designed for a range of environments, from corporate offices to private gatherings across New York City.Founded to bring accessible wellness to fast-paced urban settings, Knead NYC offers on-demand chair massage tailored for diverse occasions, including employee appreciation days, conferences, film sets, and bachelorette parties. The service provides a structured approach to stress relief, delivered by licensed massage therapists trained in professional, time-efficient treatments.Organizations have increasingly integrated chair massage into their wellness and engagement strategies. Companies booking through Knead NYC have included large enterprises, boutique startups, and hospitality groups looking to enhance employee morale, client activations, or backstage amenities.Knead NYC's offerings are structured to accommodate a range of event types, including:. Corporate & Office Wellness: In-office chair massage for employee breaks, wellness days, and product launches. Conferences & Trade Shows: A dedicated massage station for attendee engagement. Fashion & Entertainment: Onsite massage backstage at New York Fashion Week, film production sets, and brand shoots. Private Celebrations: Weddings, bachelorette parties, rooftop events, and milestone birthdays. Community Engagement: Massage support at nurse and teacher appreciation events, fundraisers, and school galas. Sports & Fitness Events: Chair massage at marathons, fitness expos, and wellness retreatsThe company reports that it has served hundreds of events throughout the city, adapting its services to match the pace and tone of each venue.Knead NYC operates throughout Manhattan and the broader New York City area, offering flexible scheduling and event coordination. Services are available by appointment and include all necessary equipment and setup.For inquiries or partnership, visit kneadnyc/chair-massage-events or contact the team directly.

Yael, Manager

Knead NYC

+1 516-774-5448

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.