Global Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemical Market Size By Growth Rate, Competitors, And Forecast 2033

Being in good health and sanitation refers to being physically and psychologically well, as well as disease-free.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles are also included. This report serves as a fair prototype of the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals industry, offering an in-depth study of the global market. It covers various industry aspects with a particular focus on market scope and application areas. The report identifies fundamental business strategies adopted by industry experts and provides an insightful study of the value chains and distribution channels of the global market. The report authors have analyzed current industry trends, growth potential, market overview, and limitations.

The Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemical market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 75.6 billion in 2024 to USD 157.5 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 8.50%. during the forecast period, reaching USD 137.54 billion by 2031. This growth is driven by increasing awareness of hygiene and sanitation, stringent regulatory standards, and the rising demand for effective cleaning solutions across industries such as healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and food processing. Industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals, including disinfectants, sanitizers, degreasers, and detergents, are essential for maintaining cleanliness, ensuring safety, and preventing contamination in commercial and industrial settings. The shift toward eco-friendly and sustainable products, spurred by environmental concerns, further accelerates market expansion.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heightened hygiene standards post-pandemic have increased the need for cleaning chemicals globally, particularly in healthcare and public spaces. The American Hospital Association reported that as of January 2024, the U.S. had approximately 6,120 hospitals, amplifying the demand for specialized cleaning solutions to combat healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Additionally, the growing hospitality sector and rising consumer spending on cleanliness in commercial spaces like hotels and restaurants contribute significantly to market growth.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

The surge in demand for hygiene-focused solutions, driven by the expansion of healthcare facilities, food and beverage processing, and commercial establishments, is a key driver for the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market. These chemicals are vital for maintaining high cleanliness standards, reducing infection risks, and complying with government regulations. Technological advancements, such as the development of green cleaning products and automated cleaning systems, enhance efficiency and sustainability, further propelling market growth. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for sterile environments in healthcare settings also boost demand.

Challenges in the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market

Despite its strong growth trajectory, the market faces challenges such as health and environmental concerns linked to traditional chemical formulations. Exposure to harmful substances can pose risks to workers, while chemical runoff contributes to pollution, driving demand for safer alternatives. High costs of sustainable and bio-based products, along with stringent environmental regulations, may limit adoption, particularly in developing regions. Additionally, competition from in-house cleaning solutions in large organizations could restrain market expansion.

Market Segmentation Insights

The market is segmented based on raw material, product type, end-user, and region.

Raw Material: Surfactants dominate the market, holding a significant share due to their efficacy in reducing surface tension and removing dirt. Chlor-alkali and bio-based materials are gaining traction for their disinfecting properties and sustainability.

Product Type: General-purpose cleaners lead the market, driven by their versatility in commercial and institutional settings. Disinfectants and sanitizers are expected to grow rapidly due to heightened hygiene demands.

End-User: The commercial sector, including hospitality and retail, holds the largest share, while healthcare is projected to see the fastest growth due to rising hospital infrastructure and infection control needs.

Technology: Innovations in eco-friendly formulations and smart cleaning technologies, such as IoT-integrated systems, are shaping market trends.

The global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market is poised for robust growth, supported by rising hygiene awareness and advancements in sustainable cleaning solutions. However, addressing health, environmental, and cost-related challenges will be critical to sustaining this momentum. With increasing investments in R&D and infrastructure, the demand for effective and safe cleaning chemicals is expected to rise steadily.

Competitive Terrain

The global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals industry is moderately consolidated, with key players operating across international and local markets. These companies dominate due to their strong geographical reach, innovative product portfolios, and focus on sustainability.

Some major companies included in the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market report are:

Procter & Gamble

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Ecolab Inc.

3M

The Clorox Company

Dow Inc.

Solvay SA

Clariant AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Croda International Plc

Diversey Inc.

Stepan Company

Huntsman International LLC

The report covers key aspects of the market, including standards, regulations, and policy changes implemented by governments for the coming years. It includes thorough research using advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to identify growth trends and patterns. Factors influencing market growth, current trends, opportunities, constraints, and the competitive landscape are discussed in detail.

Market Segmentation

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market based on raw material, product type, end-user, and region:

Raw Material Outlook

Surfactants

Chlor-Alkali

Solvents

Phosphates

Biocides

Others (Chelants, Enzymes)

Product Type Outlook

General-Purpose Cleaners

Disinfectants and Sanitizers

Laundry Care Products

Vehicle Wash Products

Others

End-User Outlook

Commercial (Hospitality, Retail, Food Service)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Institutional (Education, Government)

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key Reasons to Buy the Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Report:

The report comprehensively studies the global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market size and provides valuable insights into current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

It offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It provides a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products and services offered by this industry.

The report covers the latest developments in the industry and lists the most effective business strategies implemented by market rivals for optimal expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report tailored to your needs.



