Innovations In Diabetes-Related Eye Care Drive Growth In Ophthalmic Treatment Market

Emergen Research Logo

The development of anti-VEGF therapies, which inhibit the growth of abnormal blood vessels in the retina, reduces the progression of diabetic retinopathy

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The diabetes associated ophthalmic treatment market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 33.6 billion in 2024 to USD 62.8 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report's authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

The global market for diabetes-associated ophthalmic treatments is showing strong growth, driven by rapid advancements in treatment technologies, growing awareness of diabetic eye diseases, and increasing demand for less invasive care options.

One of the key factors fueling this growth is the development of innovative therapies, such as anti-VEGF drugs, which help prevent the progression of diabetic retinopathy by stopping the growth of abnormal blood vessels in the retina. These drugs, including Lucentis, Eylea, and Avastin, are making a meaningful difference in how diabetic eye conditions are treated. In 2022, the U.S. FDA approved Genentech's Vabysmo, a new vascular endothelial growth factor therapy for treating diabetic macular oedema and age-related macular degeneration, marking a significant step forward in drug-based care.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @

Laser treatments are also becoming more precise and less invasive. Techniques like focal laser photocoagulation and pan-retinal photocoagulation have been refined to offer safer and more effective options for patients. Meanwhile, implantable drug delivery systems are helping patients reduce the need for frequent treatments by allowing for longer-term drug release.

Improvements in imaging technologies are further contributing to earlier diagnosis and better outcomes. Tools such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) enable eye specialists to detect diabetic retinopathy at earlier stages, allowing timely and more effective treatment.

Public awareness of diabetic eye diseases is another major driver in the market. Educational campaigns and national screening programs are helping people better understand the risks of diabetes-related vision loss, encouraging early detection and treatment. This growing awareness is increasing the demand for diagnostic tests, imaging equipment, and treatment solutions.

In 2023, Daewoong Pharmaceutical introduced Eylea eye drops, aiming to provide a convenient and non-invasive treatment alternative. This innovation is expected to improve patient comfort and consistency in treatment, boosting long-term results.

The market is also seeing a shift toward minimally invasive surgeries. These procedures offer faster recovery and fewer complications, making them an attractive choice for both patients and healthcare providers. As more people become aware of these options, their adoption is expected to grow. In 2022, Nicox SA partnered with Ocumension Therapeutics to commercialize NCX 470, a treatment for intraocular pressure, in the U.S. and China-further highlighting the industry's push toward advanced solutions.

Requesting A Customised Report @

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Alcon

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Lumenis

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

IRIDEX Corp.

Topcon Corp.

Abbott Medical Optics

Quantel

AbbVie Inc

Bayer AG

Despite this progress, the market faces challenges. One major concern is the shortage of trained ophthalmologists and retinal specialists, particularly in underserved and rural areas. As diabetes cases rise globally, the need for specialized eye care also increases, but the limited availability of trained professionals can delay diagnosis and treatment, especially in developing countries. This gap in care continues to restrict the full potential of the market's growth.

From a product perspective, the market is divided into drugs and devices. In 2024, the drugs category held the largest share, supported by the growing use of anti-VEGF therapies and corticosteroids. Devices, however, are expected to grow at the fastest rate over the coming years, thanks to ongoing improvements in diagnostic and surgical technology.

With the number of diabetes cases on the rise and continued technological advancements, the outlook for the diabetes-associated ophthalmic treatment market remains highly positive. The growing focus on early detection, better treatment outcomes, and patient-friendly care options will likely shape the future of eye care for millions living with diabetes.

Segmentation

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Drugs

Devices

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Dry Eye Syndrome

Glaucoma

Eye Allergy & Infection

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Associated Macular Degeneration

Uveitis

Cataract

Diabetic Macular Edema

Others

By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Centres

Ambulatory Centres

Others

The global Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To Read More About The Report, Visit @

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

To Purchase Now, Click Here @

We appreciate you reading our report. Please contact us if you need the most recent report customised in any way. Our team will work with you to ensure that the report is created in accordance with your needs.

Read More Related Report

Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market Size @ /market-size

Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market Share @ /market-share

Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market Trends @ /market-trends

Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Regional Market Demand @ /regional-market-demand

Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market Analysis @ /market-analysis

Eric Lee

Emergen Research

+ +91 90210 91709

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.