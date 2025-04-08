403
Media reports US to ignore Ukraine army assistance meeting for first time
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will not attend the upcoming meeting of countries coordinating military aid to Ukraine, marking the first absence of a Pentagon chief from the gathering, according to Defense News. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein group, will meet in Brussels on April 11 for the 27th time since Russia’s escalation of the conflict in 2022. The coalition, founded by Hegseth's predecessor Lloyd Austin, has contributed over $126 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, including fighter jets and artillery shells.
An unnamed US official confirmed that Hegseth would not attend the meeting in person or virtually, and it is unlikely that any senior Pentagon representatives will be sent. The US is still evaluating its participation in Ukraine-related forums, including those focused on arms deliveries and training.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented sarcastically on the absence, saying on Telegram, "The crew bids you farewell and wishes you a pleasant flight." While Hegseth attended the February Ramstein meeting, he did not chair it, unlike Austin, who missed only one in-person meeting during his tenure due to health issues but joined virtually.
The US has been re-evaluating its stance on supporting Ukraine, with former President Donald Trump advocating for Ukraine to repay the aid and pushing European allies to take a more active role in military support and defense spending.
